Tomato Powder Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2023

Global Tomato Powder Market – Overview

Varied uses of tomato powder in different sectors has provided impetus to the growth of tomato powder market. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Tomato Powder Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate a significant CAGR % while achieving good growth rapidly in the forecast period.

Tomato powder is obtained by dehydrating tomato and creating a fine powder. It is one of the most widely used ingredient in food and beverage industry. It has a rich flavor, usually sweet and sour in taste and is used widely in seasonings and savories, soup mixes, snack foods, curries and gravies, baby foods and many more. Due to higher shelf life of tomato powder the demand for the product has accelerated manifold in recent years. Tomato powder has also found application in cosmetic industry for its high nutrient and anti-oxidant properties which is adding fuel to the growth of tomato powder market.

Tomato powder has a wide range of application in food and beverage industry owing to its rich flavoring attribute. Tomato also contain several health promoting phytochemicals as well as it is rich in anti-oxidant properties which helps to keep skin cells healthy, this factor is one of the major driving factor for the uses of the product in cosmetic as well as health supplements industry. Furthermore, changing lifestyle and growing number of working population has escalated the demand for processed foods, consequently impacting tomato powder market positively. Additionally, focus on R&D will contribute in the growth of tomato powder market

Global Tomato Powder Market – Competitive Analysis

The global Tomato Powder market is mainly occupied by few key manufacturers. The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase with the increase in product portfolio from the current key players. Tomato powder has varied uses as it can be used as an ingredients in foods, health supplements as well as in cosmetics, providing opportunity to the manufacturers to expand their product portfolio to suit the needs of various industries. Furthermore, owing to its convenient factor, the demand for the product has increased in developing economies where there is surge in working population.

The key players profiled in Tomato Powder market are: Grupo Empresarial Agraz, S.L. (Spain), Garlico Industries Ltd. (India), Aarkay Food Products Ltd. (India), Lycored (U.K.), Hangzhou Qincheng Trade Co. Ltd (Beijing), Cmec Xinjiang Foodstuff Co. Ltd. (China), and BATA FOOD (Turkey) among many others.

Global Tomato Powder Market – Segments

The global tomato powder market has been divided into process, application, and region.

On the Basis of Process: Hot break, Cold break, and Warm break

On the Basis of Application: Seasoning and Savories, Soup Mixes, Snack Foods, Curries and Gravies, Baby Foods, and Others.

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Global Tomato Powder Market – Regional Analysis

The global tomato powder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest market share in the tomato powder market followed by North America. In Asia Pacific, China is the leading producer and consumer of tomato powder followed by India. In China, tomato powder is widely used in foods for its rich and tangy taste. Moreover, tomatoes are a staple in American diets and used in every recipe which has opened doors for tomato powder market in this region. Moreover, Europe is experiencing growth in the tomato powder market due to changing lifestyle and consumption pattern among the consumers. Moreover, production of tomatoes have also increased in Spain and Netherlands which is contributing the growth of tomato powder in these regions.

Latest Industry Updates

Dec 2014 Super Fruit, an Australian Health Company, introduced fruit and vegetable powders to the U.S. market.

