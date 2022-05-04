Sodium Nitrite Market- Evolving Applications of Lateral Flow Assays Presents Opportunities

Sodium Nitrite Market-Overview

Sodium nitrite is a salt used to cure meats such as bacon, hot dogs, and ham. The salt avoids botulism by suppressing the formation of microorganisms that cause botulism. As per MRFR, the market stands to gain income worth USD 241.60 million at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2028.

The increasing influence of organic agricultural systems in different countries creates an incentive for businesses that provide sodium nitrite for fertilizer applications. In an effort to move away from conventional farming methods, many countries are investing heavily in organic produce. As a result, a change to organic farming practices in emerging economies affords market players lucrative growth potential.

Segmental Analysis

The sodium nitrite market has been categorized into food processing, fertilizer, rubber processing, and pharmaceutical applications. By region, the global sodium nitrite market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key regions. The sodium nitrite market is divided into food-grade and industrial-grade sodium nitrite.

Detailed Regional Analysis

By region, the global sodium nitrite market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key regions. In the forecast period, North America dominated the worldwide sodium nitrite market, which is likely to continue to do so over the forecast period. During the projected period, demand for sodium nitrite is anticipated to be driven by an increasing fondness for ready-to-eat food products. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Several influences are expected to fuel the development of the sodium nitrite market in the APAC region, with countries like Japan, China, and India leading the way due to factors counting a shift in taste and desire for international cuisines and augmented per capita disposable income.

Competitive Analysis

The optimism about COVID-19-related therapeutic techniques, such as vaccines, being pushed out in various locations is forecast to expand market sentiment further. The emergence of global firms into important developing regional markets is considered to have a positive impact that will spread to other industry segments. The effectiveness of core sectors on a global scale is projected to augment the expansion of the global market in the approaching period. Furthermore, improved economic relations between numerous nations are expected to provide further opportunities for growth in the coming years. The overall development prospects of market participants are predicted to boost progressively as the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic lessens. The involvement of governmental organizations in promoting market development is projected to be critical through the provision of special incentives to attract global titans to certain locations and contribute to market development during the forecast period.

The noteworthy contenders in the sodium nitrite market are Airedale Chemical (UK), BASF SE (Germany), SNDB (India), Shandong Haihua Group (China), Anmol Chemicals (India), Radiant Indus Chem Pvt. Ltd (India), Nilkanth Organics (India), Yingfengyuan Industrial Group Limited (China), SINOY GROUP LIMITED (China), Shandong Xin Hao Chemical Co., Ltd (China), and The Deepak Group (India).

Industry Updates:

Sep 2021 Since the food additive sodium nitrite (E250) is extensively used in processed meat products, a group of researchers is considering using plant extracts to substitute sodium nitrite. Japanese knotweed is a botanical option being studied as part of the EU-funded PHYTOME project. Japan, Korea, and China are all home to this perennial weed. The nitrite preservative is used in processed meat to restrict the growth of dangerous germs, prevent rancidity, and give cured meats their distinctive pink hue. The researchers looked at the effects of eating processed red meat enhanced with phytochemicals like Japanese knotweed extract and had lower nitrate levels.

