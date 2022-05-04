Pet Carriers Market Size, Share & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth

Market Overview

MRFR (Market Research Future) believes that the pet carriers market will be touching an approximate valuation of USD 851.5 million by the end of 2028. Between 2021 and 2028, the market would exhibit relentless growth at a rate of 3.95%, expects Market Research Future.

Top Boosters and Deterrents

Pet carriers have gained a major status in the worldwide market over the years. These are speciality products that are created as per the needs of the pets like dog, reptiles, cat and more and are witnessing demand owing to the surging pet ownership worldwide. The most popular pet carriers available include hard kennel, soft-side bag, sling carrier, backpack, and are sold primarily in speciality stores as well as retail outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, and discounters.

The demand for premium pet carriers is especially high in highly developed regions like Europe and North America, wherein manufacturers are largely focused on product innovations to foster the appeal among consumers. Cats and dogs are some of the major segments in the global market for pet carriers.

Advances in pet supplies, availability of vast lines of pet carriers in different colors and shapes, rising focus on pet care among consumers and the surge in purchasing capacity of the pet owners add to the market value as well. The fast-paced expansion of the e-commerce sector worldwide is creating lucrative opportunities for the leading brands who are striving to bolster their consumer bases.

Segmentation Insight

Major product types considered in the study of the pet carriers industry are soft-side bag, backpack, sling carrier, and hard kennel. Soft-side bags are in great demand and are therefore the dominating segment in the market. These types of carriers come in a variety of styles and colors, and even patterns as per the pet’s personality.

The pet types covered are dogs, cats, and more. Dogs category are in the lead in the worldwide market, thanks to the surging adoption of dogs across the globe.

Major distribution channels are store-based along with non-store-based.

Regional Status

North America prevails as the highest gainer in the pet carriers market, considering the high pet ownership rate in line with the mounting sales of a variety of pet supplies. The biggest markets in the region are Canada and US, where the demand for pet carriers is significantly high. Pet carriers are emerging quite popular among pet owners for numerous reasons including ensuring constant touch with their pets while travelling. Introduction of innovative and cost-effective pet carriers, soaring concerns regarding pet care along with escalating spending on pet’s health and comfort should further bolster market development rate in the region.

Europe is one of the strongest markets, in view of the fact that Italy houses world’s biggest pet population. The region is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of pets and significant spending on their supplies by the owners. Evolving demographic status, expanding elderly population and the escalating number of individuals living alone also uplift the market position in Europe.

Asia Pacific should chart the fastest growth trajectory in the coming years, with the reason being the drastic increase in the number of pet owners combined with the surging disposable incomes of the people. Striking growth of the e-commerce sector is identified as a major reason for the fast progress of the region, with local players focusing on fostering their distribution networks on online platforms to reach out to a higher number of consumers.

Major Vendors

K&H Manufacturing (US), Sherpa Pet (US), Quaker Pet Group (US), Paws& Pals (US), EliteField (US), Snoozer (US), Sleeko (US), Prefer Pets Travel Gear (US), Gen7Pets (US), Outward Hound Home (US) are the important pet carrier manufacturers in the worldwide market.

Latest Updates

December 2021

Wag Puppy Store introduces an online page on their website showcasing their latest best-selling products. The online pet accessory brand is reputed for its high-quality pet supplies at reasonable prices. Some of the products sold on the Wag Puppy Store are pet carriers as well as travel items, feeding supplies, pet grooming products, along with dog walking products.

