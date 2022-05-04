Spintronics Market Size, Share, Regional Overview and Global Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) presumes the global spintronics market to reach USD 967.8 million at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020–2026 (forecast period).

Several Factors Contributing to Market Growth

Spintronics (spin electronics) is the study of the intrinsic spin of electrons and their associated magnetic moment in solid-state devices, in addition to fundamental electronic charge. Spintronic devices are widely employed in mass storage devices. It is used to compress large amounts of data into a small space; for example, one trillion bits per square inch (1.5 Gbit/mm2) or nearly one terabyte of data can be stored on a single-sided 3.5′′ diameter disc.

The giant-magneto resistive (GMR) sandwich structure, which comprises of alternating ferromagnetic and non-magnetic metal layers, aids in the creation of a prototype device that is utilized in the industry as a read head and a memory-storage cell. The device resistance varies depending on the relative orientation of the magnetizations in the magnetic layers, vary from small (parallel magnetizations) to large (antiparallel magnetizations). In general, spintronic technology has great potential for digital electronics. It has been tested in mass storage components, specifically hard drives.

Market Segmentation

The spintronics industry has been segmented based on type and application.

By type, the global Spintronics Market has been segmented into metal-based devices and semiconductor-based devices. Among these, the metal-based devices are split into giant magneto resistance-based device (GMR), spin-wave logic device, tunnel magneto resistance-based device (TMR), and spin-transfer torque device, and the semiconductor-based devices are split into spin filter, spin diode, and spin field effect transistor (FET).

By application, the global spintronics market has been segmented into electric vehicles, semiconductor lasers, industrial motors, data storage, magnetic random access memory (MRAM), spintronics couplers, magnetic sensing, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Dominate the Global Market

North America dominated the worldwide Spintronics Market in 2019 and is anticipated to do so for the foreseeable future. The increasing need for faster data transmission speeds and greater storage capacity is likely to drive the growth of the Spintronics Market in this region.

Key Players

MRFR identifies the key players in the global spintronics market. These include NVE Corporation, Spin Memory Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Crocus Technology, Synopsys (QuantumWise), IBM Corporation (SpinAps), Plures Technologies, Advanced Micro Sensors Inc., Intel Corporation, Rhomap Ltd., Organic Spintronics, Advanced MicroSensors Corporation (AMS), Spintronics-Info, Atomistix A/S, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Grandis, Spindeco, and Avalanche Technology. These players are focused on innovation and, as a result, invest in research and development to provide a cost-effective product portfolio. Recent mergers and acquisitions among significant companies have occurred, a technique used by business entities to enhance their customer reach.

