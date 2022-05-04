Audio Amplifiers Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2027

According to Market Research Future, the global audio amplifiers market has been segmented based on channel type, class, application, end user, and region.

The growing urbanization and advancements in technology have led to the development of various audio systems, and the integration of audio circuits in various devices has increased the demand for audio amplifiers across the globe. Additionally, the rising popularity of smartphones and portable and smart speakers among individuals has also led to market growth. Advancements in technology have also reduced the distortion within audio devices and speakers and improved their performance, thus boosting the demand for audio systems. Audio amplifiers are also used in communication and broadcasting applications due to their capability of enhancing the signals without changing frequency or wavelength and improving the overall efficiency of the systems.

The global Audio Amplifiers Market Share is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

By application, the market has been segmented into smartphones, television sets, home audio systems, desktops & laptops, tablets, automotive infotainment systems, professional audio systems, and others. The home audio systems segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of headphones, soundbars, smart speakers, and other devices. Similarly, the increasing use of smartphones for streaming music and audio clips on smart speakers has also increased the demand for audio amplifiers.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, entertainment, military & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the audio amplifiers market in 2019 due to the increasing demand for smartphones, smart speakers, home audio systems, laptops, television sets, and others. The market and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. However, the increasing investments by the entertainment industry, rising number of music festivals, and high demand for professional audio systems by enterprises and musicians have boosted the growth of the entertainment segment, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the audio amplifiers market are STMicroelectronics (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US), Analog Devices (US), Cirrus Logic (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconductor Corp. (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US), and Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (US) among others.

