Pain Patch Market Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

The Global Pain Patch Market size is expected to grow at a higher rate than before. Analysts believe that the market will witness a healthy growth at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Market value for the pain patch market at global levels is expected to reach USD29.5 billion by 2025. Pain-relief patches also known as pain patches can be easily purchased from pharmacies. They are available in different types, however, most of the pain patches are used for managing both short-term and long-term pain. This clearly means that a pain patch can be prescribed for both acute and chronic pain conditions. This flexibility and effectiveness helps the companies in the global market for pain patch grow as the demand for these products remains strong throughout the year, and its easy availability has given more boost to the market.

A pain patch market when placed on the skin helps the skin absorb a certain amount of medication which helps prevent or reduce pain. The medication easily gets absorbed into the bloodstream, however the type of medication and patch prescribed by physicians may vary depending on the actual need of the patients and levels of the pain. Prescription based pain patches may include diclofenac epolamine, an anti-inflammatory nonsteroidal drug, a local anesthetic known as lidocaine, and opioid pain medication.

For minor injuries, physicians recommend a pain patch with diclofenac epolamine. This formula helps in reducing and controlling minor pain caused due to muscle strains and sprains. This element falls under the same group as ibuprofen and aspirin. Patients are asked to be careful and not use such patches anywhere on a broken skin. A study published by expert analysts has found that such pain patches can provide pain relief for soft-tissue injuries with few adverse effects.

Pain Patch Market Key Players

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG (Germany)

(US)

Mylan N.V.(US)

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Company (Allergan Plc (Actavis)) (Israel)

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc (Israel)

Hisamitsu America, Inc. (America)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Pain Patch Market Segmentation

For the scope of research, analysts have segmented the pain patch market based on type, mode of administration, end users, and therapeutic use.

Based on type, the pain patch market has been segmented into opioid and no-opioid.

By mode of administration, the pain patch market is divided into microneedle patches and active delivery.

Based on the therapeutic use, the pain patch market has been segmented into cancer, smoking cessation neurological disorders, and others.

By end users, the global pain patch market segments include hospitals and clinics, home care, and others.

Pain Patch Market Regional Overview

Industry experts have analyzed the global pain patches market at different levels. The report brings information from across the world and provides key insights into regional pain patch markets from the Americas, which is the largest market in the world for pain patches. The growth here is due to an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases and spinal injury. The report also covers the European market where demand for pain patches is on the rise. Other regional pain patch markets covered in the report are Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. For each of these regions, analysts have also presented country-level trends, predictions, and market status details along with profiling of key players present in the global pain patch market.

