Human Machine Interface (HMI Market SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Demand Potential Growth, of Key Players and Forecasts Upto 2030

The Human Machine Interface (HMI) industry is expected to undergo a momentous shift through the rapid technological revolution. Human Machine Interface (HMI) (HMI), also widely known as the man-machine interface, or the computer-human interface, is a communication bridge between humans and machines, sensing mechanism of the external conditions.

The Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is growing steadily. The market growth attributes to the improving HMI frameworks conveying higher customary accommodation. New product development and technological advancements are the latest trends in the market. These advancements that are exceptionally unique and versatile have improved dashboard format adaptabilities.

Major Players:

The key players in automotive HMI market are Denso Corporation (Japan), Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S), Clarion Co. Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), and Continental AG (Germany). Robert Bosch (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), Altran Technologies, SA (France), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Luxoft Holding, Inc. (Switzerland), and Voicebox Technologies (U.S.) are among others.

Resultantly, the market is expected to grow significantly, witnessing explosive demand soon. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market Size is expected to garner a high double-digit growth by the end of the review period (2020 -2027). The emergence of driverless cars and automated driving influences the growth of the HMI market.



Global HMI Market – Competitive Landscape

The HMI market appears highly competitive, dominated by many players. HMI providers are highly advanced, with deep pockets and possess proprietary technology. These firms make heavy investments in R&D activities, developing state-of-the-art labs, and driving expansion plans.

Another strategy that these players adopt is forming a close collaboration with end-users to provide customized solutions. These deals between HMI technology providers and end-users provide a centralized source of demand which benefits both partners.

Additional factors bolstering the market demand include the rising preference for connected cars and high-end vehicles, increasing vehicles’ sales. The recent entry of technologically advanced firms such as Google has further bolstered the market growth prospects. Besides, the attractive advantages of HMI in various industries boost the market size.

Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market Size – Segments

The HMI market is segmented into components, technology, interface, configuration, end-user, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware and software. The technology segment is sub-segmented into optical, acoustic, bionic, material, and movement. The interface segment is sub-segmented into equipment and programming.

The configuration segment is sub-segmented into standalone, embedded, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into automotive, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverages, aerospace & defense, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Human Machine Interface (HMI) market Size – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market Size with high per-capita income, a higher number of cars per capita, and the rapid adoption of technology. The presence of technologically advanced firms further drives the region’s Human Machine Interface (HMI) (HMI) market share.

The European Human Machine Interface (HMI) market Size is likely to grow rapidly due to large and advanced automobile industries in Germany, France, and Sweden. The luxury car industry of Italy provides an additional impetus to the market.

The Asia Pacific Human Machine Interface (HMI) market Size is expected to expand exponentially. The region is the key hub for manufacturing sectors and automotive HMI, garnering greater market share.

The market growth is driven by huge financial improvement in the region, prompting expanding discretionary cash flow in end-use industries. Japan, followed by South Korea, dominates the HMI market in the region with its large technological advances and leadership in data and electronics.

The Middle East and Africa market is forecasted to favor the wealthy Gulf region nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. The Africa market is expected to be a laggard owing to poor infrastructure and low income.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 24, 2021 —- Unity (the US), a leading global platform creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced a new collaborative agreement with HERE Technologies (the US), a leading location data and technology platform, to develop next-generation embedded automotive HMIs with RT3D rendering capabilities.

The collaboration would improve real-time 3D in-vehicle experiences by employing an innovative vision for the next phase of embedded automotive HMI. The collaboration would also extend to work on next-generation location technology for autonomous driving, simulations, city planning, and digital twins.



