Sourdough Market Size Worth $5.3Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Market Research Future

The global sourdough market is an ever-increasing space, mainly due to the huge popularity that sourdough garners. Due to the longer shelf life in comparison with other bakery products and mildly tangy flavor imparted to the bread which is appreciated by many consumers and the high consumption of sourdough act as a key tailwind pushing the growth of the market up. The Sourdough market witnesses significant rise in the number of market players. That presages the constant increase in the size of the market, meeting the exceeding consumers’ demand.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Sourdough Market is expected to garner exponential growth by 2030. The sourdough market is relied upon to arrive at USD 5.3 billion by 2030 and to enlist a CAGR of 8% during the gauge time frame. Sourdough is a characteristic rising fixing comprising flour and water. Sourdough is widely preferred among the health-conscious people; hence, the market is witnessing surging sales from the past few years.

Rising consumers demand premium quality bread made without chemical additives, increasing demand for sourdough pizza, and the convenience bakery foods are fostering the growth of the market. Sourdough can also be used as baking bases in other Bread, Pizzas, Cakes, and other bakery products, as a result of which, sourdough perceives increased demand and uptake, worldwide.

Additional factors such as improvements in processing technologies and the trends of adding various ingredients to the dough to create niche applications such as gluten-free and low-fat among other dietary bakery foods substantiate the growth of the market.

Global Sourdough Market – Segmentation:

The report is segmented into four market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Starter Culture: Type I (Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis), Type II (Saccharomyces cerevisiae), and Type III (Lactobacillus plantarum, Pediococcus pentosaceus, L. brevis).

By Ingredients: Rye, Whole-wheat, Oats, and Barley, among others.

By Application: Baking-bases (Bread, Pizza, Cake, Buns, Cookies, and Waffles & Pancakes, among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Sourdough Market – Regional Analysis:

The North American region would retain its dominance over the global sourdough market throughout the forecast period. Factors boosting the regional market growth include the changing consumer preference towards healthier food alternatives, high per-capita income, and the presence of well-established players, among others. The region is estimated to create a large revenue pocket over the forecast period.

High per-capita income and the presence of a large number of food enthusiasts influence the growth in the regional market, positively. The US Sourdough market accounts for the major contributor to the regional market growth, witnessing constant R&D efforts, and novelties in the product. Well-spread awareness towards the health benefits of sourdough and increased sales have empowered the bakers to economize out complete sales growth.

The sourdough market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. The market in the region is surging, primarily due to the presence of well-established market players in majorly contributing countries such as Italy, France, Germany, and the UK. Moreover, the presence of larger food connoisseur populace and improvement in product development alongside the growing distribution channels would influence the demand in the market, positively.

The Asia Pacific sourdough market is emerging as a promising market globally. The improving economic conditions in the APAC countries, such as India and China, support the regional market growth. Also, the increasing consumption of the product in developing countries continuously increases the size of the APAC market.

Sourdough in the APAC region has a distinctive character of its own and is made of using all-purpose flour/ wheat flour, or the combination of both. Moreover, the uniqueness of the microbes, water quality, and the warm temperature make wonders to the sourdoughs prepared in the APAC. Bakers in India and China, with their creativity, have lifted sourdough to another notch.

Global Sourdough Market – Competitive Analysis:

Highly competitive, the sourdough market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several small and large-scale players. To gain an edge over their competitions, these players implement strategic initiatives such as partnership, acquisition, collaboration, product launch, and expansion and maintain their positions in the market.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the global sourdough market Riverside Sourdough (UK), Puratos (Belgium), FISAG LIMITED (New Zealand), The Bread Factory (UK), Beldem Enzymes Plant (Belgium), Bread SRSLY (USA), Madisonsourdough (US), German Bakehouse Naock (Germany), Sonoma (Australia), Boudin SF (US), Ameliasbread (US), and Trueloaf (US), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 16, 2019 — Wilkinson Baking Company (the US), a leading manufacturer of fully automated baking equipment and machines, launched its new machine – The BreadBot at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) – 2019. The company is looking to transform the baking industry with the launch of The BreadBot. Described as “first-of-its-kind, the new fully-automated bread-making machine is capable of mixing, forming, proofing, baking, and cooling ten loaves of bread/hr all on its own.

The BreadBot can make most varieties of bread, including white, wheat, whole wheat, nine grain, sourdough, and honey oat. The BreadBot operates up to a 24-hour duty cycle and yields a maximum of 235 loaves per day and requires about 30 minutes for daily cleaning.

