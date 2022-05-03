Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Growth, Share, Trends, Value, Emerging Technologies, Growth, And Regional Outlook by 2030

The global market report on the oil and gas waste heat recovery market revealed a discussion on various possibilities that can trigger better growth for the market. As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysts, this market can attain a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Rising pressure from environmentalists, stringent regulations from governments, inclusion of top-end technologies, funding for various research projects, end users concerned about the CO2 emission, and others are major factors that can inspire a decent oil and gas waste heat recovery market growth.

However, the oil and gas waste heat recovery market has a chance to find itself in a difficult situation as the setup cost for such a process is high and developing and under-developed countries are often flouting global norms to increase their profit margin.

Segmentation:

The global market report studying the oil and gas waste heat recovery market includes a segmentation based on sector, application, equipment, and end-user. MRFR’s analysis of the segmentation reveals insights that can be used to form strategic stands.

By sector, the oil and gas waste heat recovery market has been segmented into midstream, upstream, and downstream. The downstream segment has the scope to dominate the oil and gas waste heat recovery market until 2023. It includes refineries and petrochemical complex that generate huge amount of waste energy during operations, which creates opportunities of utilizing waste energy.

By application, the report on the oil and gas waste heat recovery market has been segmented into electricity power generation, thermal, and others. The thermal segment had the rein in 2016 and has been slated to outpace others during the forecast period. Its use for pre-heating and steam generation process is creating opportunities for better growth.

By equipment, the report on the oil and gas waste heat recovery market has been studied on the basis of boilers, heat exchangers, turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and others. Heat exchangers are in high demand as all major end-user prefer this to boost their production sector.

By end-user, the study on the oil and gas waste heat recovery market includes segments like residential, commercial, and others. The residential segment had the largest market hold in 2016 as new projects are creating a huge demand for energy.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are expected to increase their scope of including oil and gas waste heat recovery procedures in their market to support the environmental causes. This will also inspire associated industries to increase their participation.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market report on the oil & gas waste heat recovery market is getting bolstered by strategic innovations of companies like General Electric Company (U.S), China Energy Recovery (China), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Ormat Technologies (U.S), Harbin Electric Company Limited (China), Bono Energia (Italy), HRS (U.K), Siemens AG (Germany), Dongfang Electric Corporation (China), Amec Foster Wheeler (U.K), Echogen Power Systems Inc.(U.S), Thermax Limited (U.K), Econotherm Ltd (U.K), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Cool Energy, Inc. (U.S). MRFR analysts have introduced several measures to record their latest steps and get a good grasp over how they are impacting the global market.

Industry News:

In August 2020, Bloomfield’s R&D Dynamics, a bearing and turbomachinery manufacturer announced that they have launched a a waste-heat recovery product line called, ThermoGen, to support the global intent to reduce carbon emission.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the market well as manufacturing and oil & gas exploration sectors have taken substantial blows.