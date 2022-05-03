Wealth Management Platform Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2028

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) discusses different factors that can control the world wealth management platform market 2021 in its latest report. As per MRFR study, the wealth management platform global market can thrive at 15% CAGR in the assessment period 2021 to 2028. By 2028, the wealth management platform market can value at USD 4 Bn. Wealth Management is financial advisory service that aid individuals and business owners to gain high wealth benefits. The increase in the need for wealth management across multiple platform for solutions, such as financial advice management, risk and compliance management, performance management, reporting, fund management, and client management can promote the expansion of the market.

The rise of the wealth management software market can be attributed to the emergence of digital solutions, high net worth for individuals, and growing adoption of process automation. The increased need for companies to comply with industrial regulations is creating the adoption for wealth management platform, which can influence the rise of the global market. The high demand for clients’ data protection and security can cast positively impact on the market. Wealth management platform aid clients to improve customer relations that can cause the market to expand. On the contrary, the increase in the need to depend on traditional methods can restrain the rise of the wealth management platform in the evaluation period.

Segmentation:

The segment assessment of the wealth management global market is based on deployment model, business function, end-user, and advisory model.

The advisory model based segments of the wealth management market are hybrid advisory, robo-advisory, and human advisory.

The business functions based, wealth management market segments are financial advice management, portfolio, performance management, accounting, reporting, trading management, client and fund management, and risk and compliance management among others. Benchmarking and billing are other segments of the market.

The deployment model based segments of the wealth management market are on-cloud, and on-premise.

The end-user based segments of the wealth management market are trading & exchange firms, brokerage firms, banks, investment firms, asset management firms, and others.

Regional Analysis

Trends of the wealth management platform market is studied across North America, EU, MEA, and APAC. APAC wealth management platform market can rise at the high pace through the review period due to the gradual rise in the number of wealth management software dealers in the region. Rapid growth of industries and increase in urban migration can prompt the expansion of the regional market in the analysis period. Different regions of APAC are expected to earn high revenue for the market in the region. Globalization is another chief factor that can contribute to the rise of the wealth management market in the region. The industrial revolution and intervention of technological support are other causes that can improve the regional market rise in the years to come. In Europe, the wealth management platform market can thrive due to the region’s economic wellness and high infrastructure support. In North America, the wealth management platform can garner high revenue for the regional market. The introduction of disruptive technologies, such as robo-advisory models can also promote the rise of the regional wealth management platform market.

Key players

Financial Solutions (US), Broadridge Dorsum Investment Software (Hungary), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (US), Financial Solutions (US), Objectway (Italy), SEI Investment Company (US), Profile Software (UK), SS&C Technologies (US), Comarch (Poland), Fiserv Inc. (US), Invest Edge (US), Finantix (Italy), and Temenos (Switzerland) among others are some reputed names in the wealth management platform market that are listed by MRFR.

