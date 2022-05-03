Radio Transmitter Market Size – Industry Share, Trends And Forecast 2027 | Market Research Future

Radio Transmitter Market Overview

A radio transmitter consists of elements that work combined to produce radio waves. These waves contain useful information such as video, audio, or digital data. It offers the electrical power for operating the transmitter and further produces alternating current at a frequency on which the transmitter can transmit. It comprises components like modulator, amplifier, power supply, oscillator, and antenna that are used for transmitting information, such as radio broadcasting. The higher demand for radio transmitters in industrial verticals, for example, in automotive and electronics sectors, are chiefly driving the growth of the Radio Transmitter Market.

The Radio Transmitter Market has noticed good growth and reached a value of USD 740 million in 2017. Now it is estimated to obtain a value of USD 1.12 billion by 2023 and a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Radio Transmitter Market is divided into different segments based on technology, power capacity, application, and end-user.

The technology segment is classified into analogue and digital. The power capacity segment of the market is categorized upto 5 kW, 5-20 kW, and above 20 kW. The type segment classifies into a shortwave radio transmitter, mediumwave transmitter, and VHF radio transmitter. The end-users section of the market is divided into aerospace and defence , automotive, electronic, and others.

Regional Analysis

According to the geographical status, the Radio Transmitter Market will show a significant rate during the forecast period in prominent regions. The market is showing tremendous growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America, followed by Europe, will witness itself as a dominant market region as these regions have sustainable and established economies. They are highly investing in radio stations digitization. Furthermore, the presence of the leading industrial players is driving its regional market. Asia-Pacific is will rapidly grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased number of smartphone users, which is propelling the demand for FM transmitters.

Industry News

The MKFM radio station begins testing transmissions on a new frequency of 95.0FM with a brand-new third transmitter in Wolverton. Last year, MKFM also installed their second FM transmitter in Bletchley on 102.1FM and in addition to the main service on 106.3FM in the City Centre.

