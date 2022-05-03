3D Metrology Market Forecast Overview, Share, Size, Key Players, Opportunities And Forecast To 2027 | Market Research Future

Market Overview

3D Metrology Market will touch USD 15 Billion at a 9% CAGR between the ongoing forecast period. It is a reflection of the latest market developments and industry forecasts. The 3D metrology market includes activities that process the uses of different tools to measure the size and shape of the industrial equipment. The 3D scanners, CT scanners, structured light scanners, portable arm with a scanner, laser tracker, mid-range terrestrial LiDAR are prominently used 3D metrology tools in the market. However, the market is witnessing the rise in advancing technologies. These are incorporated with the tools for precision in the measuring process. The 3D metrology systems are intensively utilized in manufacturing vehicles, medical devices, electronic devices, and other heavy machinery.

A higher degree of precision helps in measuring or inspecting medical devices such as prostheses, implants, dental applications, and others like assemblies in medical machines. Some other market factors are helping to propel the overall growth of the 3D metrology market. Additionally, there are manufacturing activities and industries that excessively adhere to international standards to increase product quality.

Market segmentation

The 3D metrology market has been segmented based on the following:

Based on Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on Product:

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

Automated Optical Inspection

Form Measurement

Based on Application:

Quality Control and Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

Based on End-User:

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Architecture and Construction

Medical

Electronics

Energy and Power

Heavy Machinery Market

Mining

Others

Regional Analysis

The 3D metrology has been adopted by various industrial procedures, including Virtual simulation, reverse engineering, product designing, quality control, inspection. The industrial growth and the favorable economic condition in the Asia-pacific region are impacting the overall development of the 3D metrology market in recent years. China is considered the leading manufacturing hub for consumer electronics, food processing, machinery manufacturing, transportation, iron, steel, chemicals, designing molds, raw casting, etc. Therefore China is expected to witness steady 3D metrology market growth during the ongoing forecast period.

On the other hand, the North American region possesses numerous pharmaceutical, automotive, and aerospace equipment manufacturers. Moreover, the increasing adoption of automation in the automotive industry. There has been a massive rise in investments and research that are giving birth to advancing technologies in the region that are stimulating the overall growth of the 3D metrology market.

Some prominent market players are as follows:

Applied Materials (US)

3D Digital Corp (US)

Creaform (Canada)

Automated Precision (US)

GoM (Germany)

3D System Corp (US)

Industry News

In 2020, one of the leading market players of the 3D metrology market has introduced the CNC video measuring system, which includes CCD cameras. The automated measurements were acquired automatically and this is based on the images captured by the camera. The advanced measurement technology that is propelling in the market has ensured precise measurement of large volumes of products. Hence, the system supports mass production and further, helps in maintaining the quality standards. The developed system by the company can measure the injection molds, mechanical parts, IC chips, electronic components.

