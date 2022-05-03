Healthcare Cyber Security Market, Opportunities, Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Healthcare Cyber Security Market

MRFR/Market Research Future expects the healthcare cyber security market record a robust CAGR of 11.82% during forecast period. The market is also presumed to gain a striking valuation of USD 16,393.15 Million by 2025. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Cyber Security Market

The COVID19 outbreak has significantly altered the healthcare industry worldwide, throwing a number of challenges at it. The overwhelming scenario, since the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, has been further aggravated by the alarming rise in cybersecurity attacks. Malicious hackers are leveraging the pandemic by launching a slew of ransom-ware attacks and phishing campaigns. It is not surprising that following the onset of SARS-CoV-2 and the increased vulnerability due to the lockdown, hackers have become even more active than ever before. The post COVID-19 world is now a breeding ground for such types of cyber-attacks, especially the healthcare industry. The surging use of teleworking in the medical field and that too with little to no prior experience has been unhelpful. All these factors have culminated into a promising opportunity for the healthcare cyber security market, with the rising adoption of advanced technologies that could help healthcare fight the battle against digital attacks.

Major Key Players:

The top players in the worldwide market are Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (US), Symantec Corporation (US), McAfee, LLC (Canada), DXC Technology Company (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), IBM (US), SENSATO CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), to name a few.

Segment Analysis

The healthcare cyber security industry has been considered for threat type, solution type, and end user.

The threat types covered in the report are advanced persistent threat (APT), distributed denial-of-service (DDOS), malware, and others.

With respect to solution type, the global market caters to identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antivirus, and antimalware, DDOS mitigation, security information and event management (SIEM), and others.

The key industry end-users are health insurance companies, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, medical devices companies, hospitals, and clinics, and more.

Regional Analysis

Healthcare cyber security industry has been regionally dissected into Europe, the Americas, APAC/Asia Pacific and MEA/Middle East & Africa.

The American market can emerge as the global leader over the evaluation period, backed by the dramatic surge in the cases of data breaches in recent years and the availability of highly innovative healthcare information technology solutions. The Canadian government has been quite proactive in the development of the healthcare industry and is continuously taking initiatives that promote the use of cybersecurity software in hospitals and other medical facilities.

Europe can secure the second place in the global industry, with Eastern Europe and Western Europe being the two key markets in the region. Western European countries like France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy contribute significantly to the regional market growth, thanks to the extensive and well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the large budget allocated for the development of healthcare IT.

APAC will make the fastest progress in the years to come, as a result of the rapid technological advancements along with the rising need among healthcare professionals to maintain the voluminous data and the resultant surge in the uptake of innovative cybersecurity software and solutions.

