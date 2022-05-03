Surgical Microscopes Market Size, Share 2022 | Latest Business Trends, Future Demands, Market Statistics, SWOT Analysis, Key Player’s Updates, Regional Segmentation Over the Forecast 2027

Market Highlights:

Global Surgical Microscopes Market held a market value of USD 574.34 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% over the forecast period.

Surgical microscopes are electrically or mechanically operated optical devices that are designed specifically for use in surgical settings for performing microsurgeries. They have lenses that offer illuminated image, stereoscopic vision, and magnification of surgical areas. Surgical microscopes have extensive applications including gynecology, urology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, ophthalmology, neurosurgery and spine surgery, and others.

Surgical Microscopes Market Drivers and Restraints

Various factors are adding to the global surgical microscopes market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include customized microscopy solutions, technological advances, advances in healthcare facilities, burgeoning need for MIS, rising number of surgeries, rising use of FIGS (fluorescence image-guided surgery), advancements in the medical sector to develop better surgical approaches, rising number of surgical procedures, and growing demand for surgeries that are minimally invasive.

On the contrary, the high cost of devices, lack of skilled medical infrastructure, and strict regulatory norms are factors that may limit the surgical microscopes market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Surgical Microscopes Market. has been segmented into type, application and end user.

Based on types, the market has been segmented into, On casters microscopes, wall mounted microscopes, table top microscopes, and ceiling mounted microscopes. The on casters microscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global surgical microscopes market in 2017. This large share is majorly attributed to its convenience in the use as compared to other products.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into neurosurgery & spine surgery, ophthalmology, ENT surgery, dentistry, oncology, plastic & reconstructive surgery, urology, gynecology, and other. The neurosurgery & spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global surgical microscopes market in 2017 followed by ophthalmology segment.

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, physician’s clinic, academic and research institutes, and other outpatient settings. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global surgical microscopes market in 2017. At the same time, the high awareness about the aesthetics, dental hygiene and increasing rate of ophthalmic surgical cases in the developed and developing countries has led physician’s clinic segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the regions, the market for surgical microscopes is segmented in to, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The surgical microscopes market in the Americas region has further been segmented into North America and South America, where-in the North American market is further divided into the US and Canada.

European surgical microscopes market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe where-in Western Europe region is further divided into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The surgical microscopes market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The surgical microscopes market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into regions such as the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the surgical microscopes market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the surgical microscopes market growth in the region include high disposable income, state of the art medical infrastructure, increasing awareness, availability of advanced treatment procedures, and creation of better surgical approaches. Additional factors adding market growth include an increasing number of neurosurgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, & spinal surgeries, and rising awareness about dental hygiene that is increasing dental surgeries and procedures.

The surgical microscopes market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for increasing support from the government for device manufacturers, the presence of top market players in the region, and companies’ geographical expansion, which has resulted in a wider reach of medical services and products.

The surgical microscopes market in the APAC region is predicted to have the fastest growth over the forecast period for increasing number of neurosurgeries in Asian regions, developing medical sector in China & India, rising number of medical device companies, increasing research and development expenditure, and rising government expenditure for the healthcare sector.

The surgical microscopes market in the MEA is predicted to have the lowest growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global surgical microscopes market are Accu-Scope Inc., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., Arri Medical (Arri Group), Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Novartis AG, Olympus Corporation, Seiler Precision Microscopes, Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., and Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

