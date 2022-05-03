Insulin Pumps Market Global Analysis 2022 to 2027 | Industry Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Key Players Review and Fast Forward Research

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the insulin pumps market can secure a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2028. The market value by the end of 2028 is estimated to be USD 11.5 Billion, as stated in the extensive research analysis by MRFR.

Growth Inducers and Deterrents

The global market for insulin pumps is expected to zoom ahead rapidly in the following years, backed by the booming cases of diabetes worldwide along with the introduction of the latest types of insulin. The mounting cognizance regarding diabetes among people, innovations in home infusion as well as the artificial pancreas therapy along with the surge in educational programs by major firms to spread awareness will favor the global industry as well. People worldwide are increasingly adopting unhealthy lifestyle habits including excess alcohol consumption, smoking as well as lack of exercise, which has raised the occurrence of diabetes. This is touted to have a positive impact on the insulin pumps industry in subsequent years.

The booming demand for insulin pumps is also the result of the rapidly burgeoning elderly population. With advancing age, immunity levels go down as well, which also gives way to the development of diabetes. The expanding older patient pool and their mounting preference for self-administration at home could be a significant growth inducer in the years ahead

Major Key Players:

Becton Dickinson (USA), Abbott Laboratories (USA), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronics (Ireland), Insulet Corporation (USA), and Sanofi (France) among others are some prominent names in the insulin pump market that are profiled by MRFR.

Segment Analysis

Insulin pumps are available in various types, including traditional insulin pumps along with disposable insulin pumps.

The accessories generally available with insulin pumps are infusion set insertion devices, infusion sets as well as insulin reservoirs.

Some of the major applications are Type I diabetes and Type II diabetes.

Key end-users covered in the report are hospital & clinics, home care, and laboratories. The biggest share of 45.2% has been captured by the hospital & clinics segment, and it is likely that the segment will touch USD 3,908.8 million by 2028.

Regional Analysis

With the presence of one of the most robust healthcare industries in the world, North America has landed the top position in the global market for insulin pumps. With several well-staffed and equipped medical facilities present in the region and the emergence of the latest treatments as well as products, North America would continue to foster its status quo in the following years. Moreover, the fact that majority of the manufacturers in the region are focused on launching new products and technical innovations, not only elevates the competitiveness but facilitates the market growth.

The rising healthcare spending and the advances in the healthcare industry will help Asia Pacific secure the fastest growth in the years ahead. The huge demand for insulin pumps in the region is in response to the supportive government and the fast-paced rise in the number of diabetes cases. The cases are especially high among the elderly population in Japan, India, China, and Indonesia.

