Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market to Rise at 60.6% CAGR by 2030

Market overview

Due to the growing advancement of technology, several business players are adapting to new innovative ways to meet consumer needs and increase market value in this competitive market. The Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market is recently growing due to its protection and security to online consumers. The report explains the detailed market revenues, positions, and growth. The Blockchain in telecommunication and post services makes the consumers believe in the market and is very efficient. Blockchain communication and post services provide a lot of advantages to the business, which can be growing factors for the marketing sector. It decreases the cost of operation and safety traction, and also, the secure data management of consumers makes a useful market. The Blockchain in the telecommunication and post-service industry was valued at USD 39.2million in 2017. It is expected to reach the value of USD 641.8% million at least by the end of 2023 and increase the market size with tremendous CAGR during the forecast period. Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Industry growth depends on the many factors provided in the report.

Market segmentation

The Blockchain in the telecommunication and post services industry is segmented into five categories: service providers, application, organization size, digital service, and platform. The market is segmented on service providers into application and solution providers, middleware providers, and infrastructure and protocols providers. Due to the innovative infrastructure development that provides an efficient traction process, the application and solution provider will attain a CAGR rate of 60.6% in the upcoming period. Based on the organization size segment, it is further divided into large enterprise and SME. As the large enterprises are expected to make more investment in the future, this will hold the market’s growth, and SMEs will also showcase growth as new market players enter the market. The application segment is divided into payment and transaction, network management, smart contracts, reporting and analytics, OSS or billing, and many others. As cybercrimes are increasing, the need for secure payment is important, due to which the payment and transaction will hold high CAGR of the application segment. The market is divided into digital voice/data services, digital asset transactions, value-added services, identity as a service, managed services, and content services. The platform segment is divided into ethereum, IOTA, hyper ledger, hydrachain, open chain, and IBM blockchain. The segments will showcase growth in the forecast period.

Regional analysis

Due to the largest infrastructures, many key players, and a popular organization based in North America, it is expected to show a high CAGR. Also, the US is the most forward technology advancement region, which directly increases the market growth. It is expected north America to hold a CAGR of 58.9% in the forecast period. As Germany has provided high market value recently and is growing rapidly and an important region in Europe, Europe will grow in the forecast period. Several players from different regions are trying to hold the market size, which will increase the growth of the Blockchain in the Telecommunication and Post services industry.

Industry news

Nokia is on the verge of launching SaaS services for telcos and will target $3.1 billion in the addressable market to provide data management and security.

