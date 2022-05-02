Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Business Opportunities and Impact of Omicron on Market

Overview

The prevalence of cloud compliance requirements is estimated to motivate the cloud-based contact center market. The cloud reports are fashioned by Market Research Future, which encompasses market options for progress. A USD 45.5 billion revenue level has been predicted for the market by 2030 due to a CAGR of 24.8%.

The popularity of pay-per-use subscription pricing pattern for end-users is likely to enhance the market share for cloud-based contact centers. As businesses increasingly focus on decreasing cost and advancing ROI is predicted to create advantageous opportunities for the cloud-based contact center market size in the impending period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental investigation of the Cloud-Based Contact Center Market is conducted on the basis of solution, services, organization size, deployment model, vertical and region. Based on the organization size, the cloud-based contact center market is divided into large enterprise and SME. On the basis of the services, the cloud-based contact center market is divided into professional service and managed service. Based on the region, the cloud-based contact center market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the regions in the market. Based on the solutions, the cloud-based contact center market is segmented into computer telephony integration, agent performance optimization, reporting and analytics, dialers, interactive voice response, automatic call distribution, security, and others. By deployment model, the market of cloud-based contact center is segmented into public cloud, hybrid cloud and private cloud. Based on the verticals, the cloud-based contact center market is segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, government & public sector, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment and others.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed everything across the globe. Due to the increasing spread over the world, various countries are taking initiatives to control the prevalence of the virus by imposing lockdowns, maintaining social distance, using face masks or shields, all the manufacturing, educational, and business sectors shut down transportation bans and many more.

In this pandemic situation, to maintain social distance from each other, enterprises are opting for cloud-based contact center solutions to manage their day-to-day operations remotely. The cloud-based contact center is a low-cost set up in 2020 and expected to surge for its benefits like scalability, flexibility. To safeguard employee well-being and maintain operational efficiency most enterprises are adopting a work from home model that leads to a surge in the demand for cloud-based contact centers in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the cloud-based contact center market includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the regions in the market. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at an earlier rate due to expanding acknowledgement of cloud-based solutions, progress and implementation of capable technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT). The regional market of North America is projected to direct the cloud-based contact center market due to the existence of the notable vendors and intensifying adoption of connected services.

Competitive Analysis

The emphasis on innovation is estimated to rise in the coming years, as the consumer needs have to be addressed in a better manner to ensure the resurgence of the global market. Also, the need to encourage business to include the environmental impact of their decisions is estimated to shape the development of the market in future. The need to mitigate losses sustained by the current public health crisis is estimated to be the sole focus of the market contenders in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the need to adopt a rapid and cost-effective method of operation is estimated to shape the market in the impending period. The capability of contenders to influence change in the market is increasing at a stable rate in the impending period. The support from government bodies around the world is rising because the market needs an extra stimulus to achieve normalcy in such a scenario. The disharmony in the forces of demand and supply is estimated to create a slow growth background in the market.

Report Overview:

This global cloud-based contact center market research includes the Market Overview, COVID-19 analysis, Market Dynamics, Study Objectives, Segment Overview, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Recent developments, Segmentation Table, and FAQs. The market scenario includes the cloud-based contact center market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The cloud-based contact center market forecast segments are the solution, services, organization size, deployment model, vertical, and region.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent key players in the cloud-based contact center market outlook are the following:

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

8×8 Inc. (US)

Five9 (US)

Clsco Systems (US)

Genesys (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

NewVoiceMedia (UK)

Connect First (US)

Aspect Software (US)

Liveops, Inc. (US)

inContact, Inc. (US)

3CLogic (US)

Accurate Always, Inc. (US)

Interlining Network Systems (US)

KM2 Solutions (US)

Servion Global Solutions (India)

CCT Solutions (US)

