Milk Protein Market Trends with Consumption Ratio along Regional Share| Forecast till 2027

Market Outlook

The global milk protein market is projected to exhibit a superb growth rate from 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). It can exhibit a stupendous growth rate due to the high protein content in these products. The use of milk protein foods such as cereals and hot beverages aimed for giving kids the necessary protein can drive the market demand. High risk of obtaining disease from untrusted sources of protein such as meats will bode well for the global market.

The demand for milk proteins due to high prevalence of lactose intolerance can benefit the market greatly. In addition, the elimination of sandiness in these products as well as the increased shelf-life of can bode well for the milk protein market. The use of milk proteins for enhancing the flavor and shelf life as well as aroma to entice customers has been studied extensively food and beverage scientists.

Competitive Outlook

AMCO Proteins, Kerry Group, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Hevero Hoogwegt, Groupe Lactalis, Ganbia plc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and others are some of the prominent manufacturers of milk protein in the market. The global market is highly fragmented due to presence of various players. Collaborations, partnerships, and expansions are major strategies employed by these players to gain a significant advantage. Manufacturers are establishing facilities for extracting milk proteins and cutting unnecessary expenses.

Segmentation Analysis

The global milk protein market is segmented on the basis of form, source, nutritional profile, and distribution channel.

By form, the market is segmented into bars, powder, liquid, and others.

By source, the market is segmented into goat, cow, buffalo, and others.

By nutritional profile, the market is segmented into low-fat, low-calorie, low-sugar, lactose-free, gluten-free, high-protein, and others.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into convenience stores, retailers, hypermarket and supermarkets, e-commerce, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geography-wise, the global milk protein market comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The Europe region is projected to be the dominating till the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise of veganism and rising consumption of safe foods. Strict labeling policies which outline milk protein in their list and certified by food safety organization can drive the regional market demand. The export of milk products by France, the U.K., and Denmark to the Middle East can successfully boost the global market growth.

On the other hand, the APAC region is anticipated to have high potential for growth due to production of such products by India, China, and New Zealand. Sustainability initiatives by various beverage manufacturers can lead to adoption of milk protein for the production of eco-friendly packaging. The need for full fat milk by consumers in Australia can drive the global market growth. Milk-based beverages and other dairy products which require milk proteins can subsequently bode well for the milk protein market.

Industry News

Lactips, a French manufacturer, has gained attention by producing plastic with the help of milk protein. The leaning towards sustainable packaging by manufacturers worldwide is likely to gain the nod for the manufacturer and prove highly lucrative for the company. Thermoplastic pellets are formed with milk protein at its core and run through an industrial process for freshness control and long shelf of the product.

