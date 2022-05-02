Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks Market Analysis on Regional Statistics, Share with Top Companies

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) presumes that the gluten-free alcoholic drinks market should secure a healthy growth rate between 2020 and 2027 (review period).

Growth Boosters and Impediments

Celiac disease in today’s date is a significant concern worldwide. Previously, the disease was considered rare and was confined mostly to Europe. But cases have been escalating rapidly across the world. In the United States, celiac disease has affected more than 4 million individuals, with close to 30%-40% cases reportedly going unnoticed. This scenario is bound to offer traction to the gluten-free alcoholic drinks market in the following years. At the same time, changes in eating habits as well as the propensity to take up health-related measures should better the growth trajectory of the global industry during the conjectured period.

Maintaining good health while also leading a fast-paced hectic lifestyle has become a major issue among people. Many are turning allergic or sensitive to gluten. Growing knowledge about this condition is helping foster the sales of gluten-free alcoholic drinks. The global market is also benefitting from the leading manufacturers pushing their drinks to the mainstream. Moreover, surge in promotional activities to elevate brand awareness will also open profitable avenues for the global market in the ensuing years.

Furthermore, the flourishing retail industry pus the soaring popularity of the e-commerce sector can be a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers in the global market. Established firms are inclining towards online shopping channels since these require lower expenditure compared to the traditional retail outlets. E-commerce helps organizations easily reach out to a wider customer base, thereby resulting in extensive business exposure. As a result, the growing significance of online shopping platforms among consumers will prove to be quite favorable for the gluten free alcoholic drinks market.

Prominent Vendors

The strongest contenders in the market for gluten free alcoholic drinks are Cuervo Gold, Hendricks, Titos, Capt. Morgans, Bombay Sapphire East, Casamigos, Cabo Wabo, Don Julio, to name a few.

Segmental Review

The global industry can be categorized with respect to type and source.

The different types of gluten free alcoholic drinks are Gluten-Free Sake, Gluten-Free Wine, Gluten-Free Gin, Gluten-Free Beer, Gluten-Free Vodka, Gluten-Free Whiskey, Gluten-Free Rum, Gluten-Free Hard Cider, Gluten-Free Tequila, Gluten-Free Wine Coolers, Gluten-Free Spirits, and more. Gluten free beer market seems to be making tremendous progress as breweries are frequently developing new flavors and tastes. Moreover, the surge in female beer drinkers along with the unprecedented growth in the youth population preferring beer can also favor the gluten free beer market in the years ahead.

The sources considered in the report are Rice, buckwheat, Fruits, Corn, Sugar Cane, Agave Cactus, Potatoes, Sorghum, and others.

Regional Status

Gluten free alcoholic drinks market can be geographically considered for APAC or Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, as well as rest of the world (ROW).

North America, with its vast pool of celiac disease-affected population, has secured the leading position in the global market. The highest demand for gluten free alcoholic drinks is witnessed in the United States, with Canada and Mexico right behind. These countries are performing well, in view of evolving food consumption patterns among consumers and the inclination towards healthy beverages and food items. Majority of the consumers in the region perceive gluten-free beverages favorably and therefore, opt for these types of alcoholic drinks. In addition, supportive regulatory framework along with surge in initiatives led by the US Food and Drug Administration to encourage the adoption of gluten-free diets can mean significant revenue generation in the following years.

Several countries in Europe including France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, are experiencing a surge in celiac disease, which is prompting consumers to go for gluten free alcoholic drinks. High economic status plus growth in health consciousness among people has also resulted in a higher preference for these types of drinks, as preventative care becomes the latest norm in the region.

The market size in Asia Pacific has been expanding at a fast pace, backed by frequent launches of new and exciting flavors by the local companies. The extensive ranges of gluten-free alcohol along with attractive packaging to draw in a higher number of consumers can further spur the growth rate of the APAC market. Dramatic increase in celiac disease, diabetes, obesity, and other kinds of food intolerances, coupled with the surging awareness among consumers about these disorders have raised the preference for gluten-free alcoholic drinks. Rapid increase in urbanization has paved the way for a higher number of liquor shops, malls, retail stores, bars, convenience stores and restaurants, which works in favor of the regional market to a large extent. Popularity of the e-commerce sector across China, Indonesia, India, and many more countries has fostered the consumption rate, considering the ease of distribution in terms of offline as well as online modes.

Recent News

April 2021

Signature Brew, a UK brewery, has launched a new gluten free beer under its brand in the country. Rewind is a gluten-free Indian Pale Ale that has flavors like hibiscus and black cherry.

