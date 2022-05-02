Avian Influenza Vaccine Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2027

Market Analysis

The global avian influenza vaccine market is likely to touch USD 735.22 million at a 7.25% CAGR between 2019- 2025, according to the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Avian influenza, or what is popularly called bird flu, is a form of viral infection that transfers from one bird to another. This can infect humans and other animals as well. Goose, duck, turkey, and chicken are some of its common applications.

Various factors are adding to the global avian influenza vaccine market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include rising strategic agreements, growing private and public initiatives undertaken via the government & non-government organizations for R&D, and a growing number of outbreaks. Additional factors adding market growth include ongoing research to develop effective vaccines to prevent the disease, and increasing demand for poultry for consumption.

On the contrary, the inefficient performance and rapid deterioration at room temperature in just a few hours are factors that may restrict the global avian influenza vaccine market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global avian influenza vaccine market report by application & strain.

Based on strain, the avian influenza vaccine market has been segmented into H5, H7, & H9. Among these, the H5 segment will lead the market over the forecast period as it is the most commonly used.

Based on application, the avian influenza vaccine market has been segmented into goose, turkey, chicken, and duck. Of these, the chicken segment will dominate the market over the forecast period over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the avian influenza vaccine market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, both the Middle East and APAC will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Factors boosting the avian influenza vaccine market growth in the region include numerous initiatives by the government for effective and rapid avian influenza management in the region coupled with an increase in avian influenza outbreaks. Besides, the increasing research and development expenditure by several key players in the region is also adding market growth.

In Europe, the avian influenza vaccine market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for private entities and collaborative initiatives by the government for promoting improved animal health coupled with rising production of veterinary products. The EU is closely working together with the World Organization for Animal Health, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the World Health Organization in response to the worldwide threat of avian flu.

In the Americas, the global avian influenza vaccine market is likely to develop at the fastest pace over the forecast period for the animal/veterinary vaccine research-related activities and a huge amount of animal welfare. Besides, increasing support by the government to create awareness about the avian influenza virus and improve the effectiveness of the avian influenza vaccine is also adding market growth in the region.

The avian influenza vaccine market in Middle Africa is likely to have the smallest share over the forecast period for the limited availability and access to avian influenza vaccines.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global avian influenza vaccine market report include Avimex Animal Health (Mexico), QYH BIOTECH COMPANY LIMITED (China), Guangdong Wenshi Dahuanong Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), JOVAC (Jordan), PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia), Medion (Indonesia), Merck Animal Health (US), Chengdu Tech-bank Biological Products Co., Ltd (China), FATRO S.P.A. (Italy), Yebio Bioengineering Co., Ltd (China),Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd (China), CAVAC (South Korea), Zoetis (US), Ceva (US), and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany).

