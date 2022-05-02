Packaged Water Treatment System Market Growth | by Key Players, Size, Scope, Trend, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Packaged Water Treatment System Market Scope:

The global packaged water treatment system Market is expected to grow at 9.41% CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are main factors driving the market growth. Awareness among the populace of concerns of the environment can affect the market. The growth of the manufacturing industry and stability of water sewage and treatment sector can bode well for the market.

The economic growth of nations such as Brazil, the dense population, increasing health awareness, and huge disposable income levels of citizens can fuel the global packaged water treatment system market. Improvements in health standards as well as prevalence of contagious diseases can push for its adoption across industrial sectors.

Development of modular and on-site waste water treatment systems and plants are likely to prove fruitful for the market. The leasing of these systems instead of buying them outright can be a lucrative source of revenue. Mobile water treatment plants are a primary source of water and can be integrated with existing systems to increase the production of clean water. They can eliminate solid contaminants while trying to scale their capacity.

However, the exorbitant operational and maintenance costs can hinder market growth.

Competitive Outlook

RWL Water, WesTech Engineering, Inc., WPL Limited, GE Water Process Technologies, Veolia Water Technologies, Napier Reid, Corix Water System, Tonka Equipment Company, Smith Loveless Inc., Enviroquip, and others are key players of the global packaged water treatment system market.

Packaged water treatment systems are distinct from conventional systems due to its utilization of adsorptive clarifiers. They are widely used in removal of color, turbidity, and color organisms with the help of filtration processes. These systems are primarily used in softening, ion exchange, filtration, disinfection, and aeration. Market Research Future (MRFR) has estimated the growth and revenue trajectories for the global packaged water treatment system market report for the period of 2020 to 2027 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry has been noted.

Segmentation

The global packaged water treatment system market is segmented by type and application.

By type, it is segmented into reverse osmosis, extended aeration, MBR, MBBR, SBR, and others.

By application, it is segmented into municipal, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

As per the report, the market has been divided into following regions which includes Middle East Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Latin America.

In 2016, the market was led by MEA with 36.5% share, followed by APAC and North America with shares of 24.6% and 18.2%, respectively. The MEA is planning to invest in desalination plants for eliminating the excessive salt volume and provide quality water output for daily life and agricultural activities.

North America is projected massive growth during the forecast period owing to the huge population, need for clean water, and the spurt in hydraulic fracking as well elimination of contaminants in drought areas. The U.S. accounted for the largest market share owing to concerns for water usage and modernization of infrastructure can drive market demand for packaged water treatment systems. Development of green buildings and rollout of policies such as Green Building Evaluation Label (GBEL) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) can push the demand for packaged water treatment systems which work in adherence to environmental policies.

