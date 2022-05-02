3D Scanner Market Size, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities, Demand Forecast, Revenue and Impact of COVID-19

3D scanners are technologies capable of capturing the dimensions and shapes of objects. Its use in industrial manufacturing, geology, and architecture sectors can drive its demand. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) report on the 3D Scanner Market outlines the various drivers, obstacles, trends, and opportunities for manufacturers for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on the industry have been explored in the report.

Leading Contenders

Some of the leading contenders in the market for 3D scanner are Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Creaform Inc. (Ametek Inc.) (U.S.), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany), GOM mbH (Germany), Faro Technologies Inc. (U.S.), to mention a few.

Main Drivers and Top Challenges

The 3D Scanner Market receives a strong back up from factors like rapid advancements in technology coupled with the growing research and development (R&D) spending. Introduction of structured light technology and the declining demand for traditional laser dot technology can drastically enhance the business growth in the coming years. Incipient trends like Internet of Things (IoT), Mixed Reality (MR), as well as the increasing interaction between wearable devices in aerospace designing and automotive fabrication can also spell success for the global market. With the convergence of such technologies, the market can note a surge in better immersive and interactive experiences in the future.

Mounting number of advanced wearable devices as well as portable 3D scanners can render the human-techno interaction more realistic, immersive and also adjunct with fabrication techniques. Technological innovations in the software and hardware segment have transformed the designing industry over the years. With the rising expectations among users for real-life experiences instead of a retro-manufactured look can lead to better growth prospects for the market in the approaching years.

The increasing use of high-performance Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) sensors instead of Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) imagers can favor the market growth. Since CMOS sensors bring down the manufacturing costs, offer high frame rates at high resolutions, require less complex electronic drive circuits and consume less power, their demand is witnessing significant boost in the market. The market expansion is also the result of rapid development in the consumer electronics sector, such as high-bandwidth USB communication channels, powerful embedded processors, to name a few.

Market Segmentation

Type, vertical, range, offering, product and application are the primary segments as per which the market has been covered in the report.

The primary types of 3D scanners in the market are optical scanner, structured light scanner and laser scanner.

The verticals using 3D scanners are healthcare, energy & power, aerospace, media & entertainment, and others. The healthcare segment can gain substantial prominence in the years ahead, as a result of the increasing use of the 3D scanning in a variety of healthcare applications. An example of such an application is the digital form of the cross-sectional anatomy of a human, which helps in better understanding and subsequent facilitation of precise results.

The range-based market segments are medium range, long range as well as short range. Short range 3D scanners are experiencing an impressive growth in the market, because of their low cost and the increasing awareness about their application areas including material inspection, modeling and product designing.

The offering-wise market segmentation comprises hardware as well as aftermarket service.

The product types discussed in the report are fixed CMM based, tripod mounted, desktop and portable CMM based.

The primary application areas of 3D scanners are rapid prototyping, quality inspection, topographical surveys, digital archiving, and others.

Regional Outlook

The 3D scanner market size is all set to expand at a tremendous pace in the primary regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The 3D scanner market is making maximum profits in North America and can continue to grow rapidly even during the review period. The rapid market progression in the region is the outcome of the high penetration of internet as well as technological advancements. Heavy investments in research and development (R&D) and the demand for 3D scanners in the automotive sector can lead to considerable revenue generation in the region.

Asia Pacific exhibits a huge growth potential and it is set to advance at a high rate over the assessment period. Given the increasing adoption of IT services, the 3D scanner market can gain significant traction in the region. 3D scanners are being increasingly used in application areas like civil surveying, automotive, urban topography, architecture, dentistry, reverse engineering, quality archeology, mechanical dimensional inspection and mining, in the region, which can only mean tremendous business growth in the upcoming years.

