Micro Mobile Data Center Market to Perceive Substantial Growth

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the micro mobile data center market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the micro mobile data center market. The adoption of MDCs by both small and medium enterprises is boosting the market in the region, especially one into IT & telecommunication, healthcare and education. The micro mobile data center market is gaining demand as organizations are demanding strong security technology in order to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data. Increased research and development spending by vendors in the region is driving the micro mobile data center market. The increasing cyber-attacks and strict compliance regulation is driving the market in the region.

The Micro Mobile Data Center Market is growing rapidly over 30% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 7 billion by the end of forecast period.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Segmentation

The micro mobile data center market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America accounts for highest share in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Followed by Europe, the market is in maturity phase and North America region is expected to grow at a faster pace as compared to Europe due to Eurozone debt crisis.

The prominent players in the micro mobile data center market are- Schneider Electric SE (France), Canovate Group (Turkey), Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Panduit Corp (U.S.), Rittal (Germany), Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.), Zellabox (Australia), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for micro mobile data center market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe is one of the prominent player in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in micro mobile data center market owing to high adoption of MDCs by small and medium enterprises in the region. The region is continuously investing into research and development of micro mobile data center market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region.

