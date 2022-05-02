Talent Management Software Market to Undertake Strapping Growth

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, talent management software market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. The talent management software continues to surge further in the corporate industry owing to realizing the importance of talent optimization and how it is the key to a successful business. Emergence of video tools is one major factor driving the growth of talent management software market.

As compared to other regions, the talent management software market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of talent management software market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players and increasing user base on social media platforms in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of mobile devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of talent management software market.

The talent management software market is growing rapidly over 16% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 16 billion by the end of forecast period.

Talent Management Software Market Segmentation

The talent management software market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size and vertical. The deployment segment is further bifurcated into cloud and on-premise deployment models. Out of which, the cloud based deployment is expected to grow at the highest rate while the on premise deployment dominated the market share of talent management software market.

The prominent players in the talent management software market are – Halogen Software (Canada), Taleo Corporation (U.S.), Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.), Kenexa (U.S.), Sumtotal Systems, Inc. (U.S.), iCims, Inc. (U.S.), Skillsoft (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), Lumesse Ltd. (U.K.), Saba Software (U.S.), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global talent management software market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In the global talent management software market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, talent management software market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing emergence of social media platforms and increasing demand for cloud based solutions in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of talent management software market. In Europe, increasing demand for automated recruitment processes and increasing social media platforms are the major factors driving the growth of talent management software market. The presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technological advancements in numerous countries are other factors driving the market growth of talent management software market.

Talent management software market in the South America region is anticipated to witness relatively slower market growth. However, Brazil and Argentina among other countries are projected to witness slow yet steady growth. Talent management software market in Middle East and Africa occupies a relatively smaller pie of the global talent management software market.

