Biodegradable Mulch Films Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2020-2027 | BASF SE, RKW SE, AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd., British Polythene Industries PLC.

The Biodegradable Mulch Films Market is likely to grow at a 7.6% CAGR by 2027 according to the latest analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR). Biodegradable mulches offer an alternative to plastic mulch films for water conservation, soil temperature moderation, and weed control. These films are made of plant starch. Owing to its unique characteristics and beneficial use, biodegradable mulch films are in great demand.

Various factors are propelling the global biodegradable mulch films market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the support from the government for organic mulching, rising environmental concerns, which has shifted the focus towards eco-friendly mulch films, growing applications in agriculture, increasing demand in the greenhouse, and depleting arable land.

On the contrary, high installation cost & lack of availability may impede the global biodegradable mulch films market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the supply chain disruption, shortage of materials & subcontractors, and termination of contracts for controlling expenses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are also impacting the market growth. However, the initiatives by the government and ease in restrictions create hope for the impending recovery of the global biodegradable mulch films market.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global biodegradable mulch films market report include AB Rani Plast OY (Finland), Novamont S.P.A. (Italy), Armando Alvarez (Spain), AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.), BioBag International AS (Norway), Kingfa Science & Tech Co. Ltd. (China), British Polythene Industries PLC (U.K.), AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd. (Canada), RKW SE (Germany), and BASF SE (Germany). Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay ahead in the competition, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, strategic alliances, contracts, new product launches, and more.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global Biodegradable mulch films market based on composition and biodegradable plastic.

By composition, the biodegradable mulch films market is segmented into starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA), starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), and starch. Of these, the starch segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its low cost.

By biodegradable plastic, the biodegradable mulch films market is segmented into aliphatic-aromatic copolyesters (AAC), thermoplastic starch (TPS), and controlled degradation masterbatches. Of these, the TPS segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global biodegradable mulch films market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period. The expanding population base and shrinking agricultural land owing to urbanization and industrialization compelling farmers to produce more in the same land are adding to the global biodegradable mulch films market growth in the region. China has the maximum share in the market for increasing sales of biodegradable mulch films.

The global biodegradable mulch films market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period. The rising adoption of eco-friendly products and demand for organic farming are adding to the global biodegradable mulch films market growth in the region. Biodegradable mulch does not need waste disposal, thus offers an alternative to sustainable mulching, which in turn is increasing its demand in the region.

The global biodegradable mulch films market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period and in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth. Implementation of horticulture methods to improve crop yield, constant technological advancements, and growing need for plastic film alternatives in the horticulture & agricultural sector are adding to the global biodegradable mulch films market growth in the RoW.

Industry News

July 2020: A French company, Carbiolice that produces compostable and biodegradable plastic products, has joined hands with Barbier Group, an agricultural film manufacturer to develop a PLA-based biodegradable mulch film.

