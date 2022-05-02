Power Electronics Market Types, Applications, Size, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027

Overview

The global power electronics market is expected to reach USD 59.40 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentation and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Power electronics include a solid-state circuit device that converts the current from the source to the load. The main purpose of the power electronics is to control the power fluctuation in components such as monitoring diodes and transistors. It also manages the power to enhance energy conservation in applications such as body electronics, chassis & powertrain, infotainment & telematics, and safety & security systems. Power electronics control the flow of current in both unidirectional and bidirectional way.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global power electronics market are Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS) Europe, AMS AG, Analog Devices Inc, Dialog Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Semiconductor Component Industries LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Allegro Semiconductors, among others.

In June 2020, Microchip Technology Inc. introduced a new series of 3 kW Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Array, MDA3KP Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS). This product line also provides military system circuit protection for ruggedized handheld radios, global positioning systems (GPS), and communication test equipment.

In September 2019, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. partnered with Trimble Inc. for the development of high-accuracy positioning solutions for connected vehicles. The company plans to integrate Trimble’s RTX technology with select Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive 4G and 5G platforms, which is expected to deliver highly accurate positioning for maintaining the lane position to enhance the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Regional Assessment

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. The European region will dominate the market for Power Electronics. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Segmentation

The global Industry segmented into Power Electronics Market Size, type, component, voltage, application and region. By type the segment is further classified into skid mounted and mobile Power Electronics. By component, the segment is further classified into switchgear, bus bar, HVAC systems, transformer, frequency drives, monitoring and control systems and others. By voltage, the segment, is further classified into low voltage and medium voltage Power Electronics. Power Electronicss are used in various industries such as oil and gas, mining, transportation, and power utilities.

Key Findings

In October 2018, ABB, technology leader and manufactures robotics, power and heavy electrical equipment, won a contract of worth USD 45 million to construct a substation in Dubai which helps in boosting distribution capacity.

In April 2018, Zest WEG Group, is expanded their Power Electronicss business in Africa to meet the increase in demand from industries.

Covid 19 Analysis

Due to a rise in phishing activities, COVID-19 has substantially increased the adoption of cloud infrastructure and services.

Drivers and Restraints

The Power Electronics market is driven by numerous factors such as increasing construction FDI in the Asia Pacific region, and policy reforms and policies that support them. Governments across all regions are observed, their construction sector supported, and created. The emerging economies are the ones that put in various reforms and regulations in particular to fuel their infrastructure growth and the real estate market. Such expansion is slated to increase scaffolding’s market growth. The Power Electronics market has constraints such as fluctuating prices of raw materials and slower economic growth, which hinder market development.

