Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027

Growing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders to Drive Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market

What is single photon emission computed tomography? What is it used for? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the global market for single photon emission computed tomography? Find out the answers to these questions and more in the following writeup.

Single photon emission computed tomography: Introduction

Single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) is a nuclear medicine technology used for tomographical purposes, i.e. for imaging internal organs to check for signs of disease. In single photon emission computed tomography, a radioligand is prepared and injected into the patient’s body. This radioligand attaches to a predetermined set of tissues and provides 3D images of the said tissues. Sometimes, a simple soluble dissolved ion such as an isotope of gallium is also used for single photon emission computed tomography. Single photon emission computed tomography is similar to scintigraphy, in that both use gamma rays for imaging, but single photon emission computed tomography is capable of producing true 3D information.

The growing demand for 3D medical imaging has been a defining feature of the global healthcare sector in recent years. 3D medical imaging provides physicians with accurate images of the diseased part, allowing them to take well-informed decisions. 3D medical imaging has been of major help in identifying bone diseases, cardiac diseases, cancer, and other diseases. 3D medical imaging is also crucial in making surgical decisions, as a clear, accurate picture of the diseased organ or tissue is available to the physicians.

Key players

Some of the key players in the global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bruker Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Digirad Corporation, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, MiE America, Inc., CardiArc, Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques INC., SHENZHEN BASDA MEDICAL APPARATUS CO., LTD., PNPMedM, NuCare Inc., and others.

Segmentation

The Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) global market is segmented

on the basis of type, application, end-users. The Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market, by type, the market is segmented into hybrid SPECT systems, and standalone SPECT systems.

On the basis of application, the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market is bifurcated into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centres, academic & research centres, and others.

On the basis of region, the global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Single photon emission computed tomography: Major drivers and restraints

The growing prevalence of cancer is likely to be a major driver for the global single photon emission computed tomography market over the forecast period. Tumors can be very accurately imaged by single photon emission computed tomography, allowing surgeons to make well-informed choices and decisions about where to incise and how to remove the tumors. Cancer has become a major challenge for the healthcare sector, with the unavailability of tools to diagnose tumors early on proving to be a vital hindrance.

The growing demand for functional brain imaging is also likely to be a major driver for the global single photon emission computed tomography market over the forecast period. Functional brain imaging can be carried out easily by single photon emission computed tomography with the help of a technetium-based nuclear isomer, which emits gamma rays. The technetium tracer is taken up in the brain proportional to the blood flow, allowing easy measurements of the local blood flow dynamics inside the brain. As the blood flow dynamics inside a brain are closely related to brain function and health, accurate predictions and calculations can be made regarding brain health, using single photon emission computed tomography. The growing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases has been a major driver for functional brain imaging and is likely to remain a major driver for the single photon emission computed tomography market over the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population is also thus likely to be a major driver for the global single photon emission computed tomography market. Geriatric individuals are more likely to suffer from neurodegenerative diseases and thus require single photon emission computed tomography. This is a major driver for the global single photon emission computed tomography market.

Single photon emission computed tomography: Regional Analysis

The Americas region dominates the global single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market owing to the presence of major market participants and a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. The comparatively higher adoption of advanced nuclear medicine tomographic imaging techniques in the U.S. and Canada is also a major driver for the global single photon emission computed tomography market.

