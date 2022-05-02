Global Automotive Grille Market Region, the Most In-Demand Products Across the World and Global Forecast till 2030

Market Highlights

The Automotive Grille serves as a cover for the opening to allow the air to enter and exit the vehicle’s body. The automotive grille mounted in front of the radiator protects the vehicle from road debris and is also critical in improving vehicle aesthetics. To have free air access to the radiator, automotive grilles are usually installed in front of the vehicle, effectively helping the radiator maintain its temperature. To develop aerodynamics and have adequate air access for the vehicle’s internal engine components, automotive grilles are often subject to custom modifications.

Based on region, the automotive grille market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to remain the largest market for automotive grilles. The growth of the automotive grille market in the region can be largely attributed to the rapid development of the automotive industry and increased vehicle production. In North America, the automobile grille market is projected to account for a large share of the US’s vast current vehicle fleet and production clusters.

Key Players

Key Players in the Automotive Grille Market are T-REX Grille (US), Westin Automotive Products (US), Putco (US), Dorman Products (US), HBPO GmbH (Germany), SRG Global (US), Roush Performance (US), Toyoda Gosei Co, Ltd. (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Kirin Auto Parts Co, Ltd (China).

As these automotive grilles are light in weight, it eventually helps in fuel efficiency, which directly helps in the substantial reduction of CO2 emissions. High-end car consumers are fond of having a proper and effective automobile grille to shield the radiator from unnecessary gravel, mud, debris particles without obstructing the vehicle’s air inlet. In the global economy, the sales of automotive grilles are projected to be powered by the production and sales of automobiles.

The increasing involvement of new market players has increased the willingness of established players to provide relatively affordable prices for quality products that attract customers. Increased awareness of improved performance and the significance of aerodynamics in fuel efficiency has changed significantly and has proven to be a key factor in impressive market growth.

Global Automotive Grille Market has been segmented By Product Type, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Region.

Based on product type, the global automotive grille market can be segmented into mesh automotive grille, CNC automotive grille, and billet automotive grille. The billet automotive grille segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years.

By material type, the global automotive grille market has been divided into aluminum, stainless steel, and ABS plastic. The stainless-steel segment held a sizeable share and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years.

By vehicle type, the automotive grille market can be divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the next few years.

By sales channel, the automotive grille market can be split into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is likely to grow at a notable CAGR in the coming years.

Global Automotive Grille Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% between 2020 and 2026.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive grille market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the automotive grille market by product type, material type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Product Type

Mesh Automotive Grille

CNC Automotive Grille

Billet Automotive Grille



Material Type

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

ABS Plastic



Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket



By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



