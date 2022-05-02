Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Region, Share, Demand Potential Growth, of Key Players and Forecasts Upto 2030

Market Overview

The Automotive Curtain Airbags Market is expected to generate revenue of USD 4.6 Billion within the present forecast years, at a CAGR of 4%. Airbag systems were mostly used in premium vehicles just over a decade ago. The current scenario has completely changed because of increased regulatory pressure, strong market competition, and rising consumer worries about safety. These pressures amplify the long-standing importance for automakers to install an airbag system in every vehicle, regardless of market category. Vehicle makers have increased the number of airbags available in cars, resulting in a threefold increase in airbag usage in the last three to four years.

Almost every new car launched in the previous few years includes at least one airbag (driver side), with some additionally including curtain airbags, particularly in developing nations. Because of the rising frequency of car accidents, automakers are now required to include airbags. Over the forecast period, an increase in public awareness and technological developments are also likely to drive demand for curtain airbags.

Key Vendors

Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Takata Corporation (Japan), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ningbo Joyson (China), Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nihon Plast Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Market Segmentation

different types of vehicles that are being installed with curtain airbags, which include hatchbacks and sedans, SUV and crossovers, premium vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Nylon based and polyester based curtain airbags were considered for revenue analysis based on prominent types of curtain airbags used by the automotive industry. The major application areas of curtain airbag identified are torso curtain airbags, head curtain airbags, and combo curtain airbags. OEM and aftermarket are expected to remain the two major distribution channels for curtain airbags during the forecast period. The report also offers market assessment based on the coated (neoprene, silicone) and non-coated curtain airbags.

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for automotive curtain airbags

By Yarn Type

Nylon

Polyester

By Application

Torso Curtain Airbags

Head Curtain Airbags

Combo Curtain Airbags

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Coating Type

Neoprene Coated

Silicone Coating

Non-Coated

Others

By Vehicle Type

Hatchbacks and Sedans

SUV and Crossovers

Premium Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Classification

Europe is the largest market for curtain airbags, with a CAGR of more than 4.5 percent predicted over the projection period. The market for curtain airbags has seen a surge in growth in the region, thanks to rising customer acceptance, technological advancements, and cheaper prices. Germany is Europe’s largest automobile hub, and curtain airbags are a strategically vital market there. Germany has 41 automobile assembly plants, resulting in increased demand for curtain airbags. France, Russia, Spain, and Italy are other significant contributors to the European market.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for automobile curtain airbags, with plenty of room for market expansion. Consumers in emerging economies such as China and India have been encouraged to purchase high-end cars with curtain bags as their discretionary income has increased. The rapid growth of the automobile sector, as well as the high adoption rate of passive safety systems, support the growth of the market analyzed in China.

