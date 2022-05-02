Menopause Treatment Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Menopause Treatment Market 2022

According to the MRFR reports, the menopause treatment market is likely to record a healthy CAGR of over 6.18% over the assessment period. The market is projected to acquire a market size of approximately USD 15,456.3 Million by 2027.

Menopause is a natural process with treatments that focus on symptomatic relief. Vaginal dryness is treated with estrogen or topical lubricants. Medications can lessen the frequency and severity of hot flushes. The global menopause treatment market has been witnessing massive growth in recent times. The extensive R&D activities are driving the market’s growth to launch novel drugs, rising menopausal symptoms, growing disposable income of women, and availability of herbal treatment for menopause. However, the market’s growth is likely to be restricted by the low awareness, low-income levels, considerable gender-wise health disparities, and lack of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Major Key Players:

The list of leading players in the menopause treatment market includes companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Cipla Inc. (India), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Eli Lily and Company (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India), and many others.

Segment Analysis

The global menopause treatment market is divided into several segments based on treatment, distribution channel, and region.

Based on treatment, the menopause treatment market is split into anti-depressants, hormonal treatment, non-hormonal treatment, estrogen, combination, progesterone, and others.

The menopause treatment market is bifurcated into online stores, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies based on the distribution channels.

Regional Analysis

Due to the rise in urogenital problems and vasomotor symptoms among women, new medicine launches, and the well-established healthcare industry with contemporary infrastructure, the American market is leading. The growing female population over 60, the high incidence of an unhealthy lifestyle, and the increasing launch of novel drugs benefit the American market. Supportive government activities relating to women’s health and the resulting rise in awareness strengthen the regional market’s growth potential in the United States.

Due to expanding awareness of women’s health and the increasing instances of players creating joint ventures with local enterprises and distributors, Asia Pacific has the potential to achieve the quickest growth rate throughout the evaluation period. Women are becoming more electronically savvy and digitally skilled in the region. The region’s growing working women population uses smartphones and is familiar with digitalization in healthcare, making them a potentially addressable market.

