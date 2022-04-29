Dental Prosthetics Market Emerging Technologies: Impact of COVID-19, Business Insights of Leading Players – 2030

Market Overview

The global dental prosthetics market, during the forecast period 2018 to 2023, will register growth at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market for dental prosthetics is set to reach US$5.65 billion by 2023. As per dental prosthetics market analysts, the global market is anticipated to witness growth owing to the factors such as rising acceptance of evidence-based dentistry as well as growing adoption of CAD/CAM technology. However, the dental prosthetics market will face challenges and restraints due to slow introduction of advanced technologies and high degree of discrepancy in the cost during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

The rising cases of dental caries and tooth loss in the dental prosthetics market is set to play a key role in determining the growth potential during 2018 to 2023 years. Analysts have also studied the dental prosthetics market to understand potential threats and challenges the dental prosthetics market companies could face. Although the dental prosthetics market is poised to grow at a fast pace across diagnosis & treatment, end user, and type segments, factors such as the sluggish introduction of advanced technologies could slow down the dental prosthetics market’s growth worldwide.

The dental prosthetics market has been segmented into diagnosis & treatment, end user, and type. Based on the segment which is type, the market is categorized on the basis of abutment, bridges, crown, denture, inlays, and veneer. The global market for dental prosthetics is further segmented based on material into all-ceramic, metal, porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), and others. Furthermore, the market, on the basis of end users is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, and dental research laboratories .

The global dental prosthetics market research report covers all the aspects of the dental prosthetics market based on the segmental analysis of these diagnosis & treatment, end user, and type segments. Analysts have also studied the global dental prosthetics market’s regional markets spread across many continents and countries. The diagnosis & treatment, end user, and type segments along with their sub-segments have been analyzed and companies functioning in the dental prosthetics market across these segments are profiled and analyzed based on input and feedback from dental prosthetics market based decision makers as well as primary and secondary sources. The dental prosthetics market research report presents analysis based information for companies functioning in the dental prosthetics market.

Decreasing profit margin due to competition may hinder the dental prosthetics market growth. The market research report suggests that companies in the dental prosthetics market could be supported by the rising incidence of periodontal disorders as well as increasing dental spending and the use of dental facilities during the forecast period. The dental prosthetics market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The dental prosthetics market is spread across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other parts of the world. The global dental prosthetics market research report reveals that APAC, North America, and Europe regional dental prosthetics markets will dominate the global market for dental prosthetics during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. As per dental prosthetics market analysts, the market is set to witness tremendous growth across hospitals and dental research laboratories segments in North America which covers dental prosthetics markets across the United States, Canada, Mexico and several other regional markets. Companies active in the dental prosthetics market are also analyzed and studied in the dental prosthetics market research report.

The dental prosthetics market for Europe covers smaller market segments of Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, the dental prosthetics market research report covers the Asia-Pacific region covering dental prosthetics markets from India, China, Japan, Australia, and others. The dental prosthetics market is also spread across the rest of the world. The dental prosthetics market report covers all such regions including the Middle East, Africa, Brazil, and others.

Dental prosthetics has seen increased demand over the years, due to improved infrastructure in developed nations and integration of advanced technologies. Companies functioning in the global dental prosthetics market are also being challenged due to high competition and lack of infrastructure in developing countries. Mergers and acquisitions by dental prosthetics market companies are anticipated to help the market during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. As the dental prosthetics market is set to register a high CAGR of 5.5% and is also anticipated to reach a US$5.65 billion by 2023, the report highlights key areas companies need to focus on. The report suggests that the dental prosthetics market will see a healthy growth in the long run till 2023. Based on SWOT analysis and dental prosthetics market’s analysis based on Porters’ Five Force Model presented in the dental prosthetics market report. Mergers and acquisitions by dental prosthetics market companies are anticipated to help the market during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

