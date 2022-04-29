E-reader Market Data and Resources to Grow Your Company, Industry Efforts

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global E-reader market is projected to reach a market value of USD 13.95 billion with a significant growth rate of 6.25% from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period). The report covers the COVID-19 analysis of the global E-reader market and offers a full and detailed description of market segments, current trends, growth projections, and business challenges from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period) to assess market opportunities.

An e-reader is an electronic device specifically designed to download, store, and read e-versions of magazines, newspapers, and books. E-readers are designed in such a way as to mimic the feeling of reading on a printed paper.

Market Dynamics

E-readers are available in various screen sizes, which make it possible to read at magnified letter size. This reduces the eye strain, which is pushing the growth of the global e-reader market. The high storage capacity of e-readers allows users to hold a lot of reading content, including many books, PDFs, magazines, in a single device. It makes an e-reader a convenient option compared to conventional printed material, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global e-reader market. Enhanced features offered by e-readers, such as digital highlighters and offline dictionaries, make reading easier for consumers, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global e-reader industry. Moreover, the widespread availability of free reading materials on the Internet, such as well-known novels and study materials, is expected to augment the growth of the global e-reader market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading participants identified by MRFR in the global e-reader market are Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Barnes & Noble, Inc. (US), Rakuten Kobo, Inc. (Canada), Bookeen (France), Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Onyx International Inc. (China), Aluratek Inc. (US), PocketBook International SA (Switzerland), Wexler Flex (US), ECTACO Inc. (US), Ematic (US), News Corporation (US), Arta Tech (Poland), Sony Corporation (Japan), FlexEnable Ltd (UK)

Market Segmentation

The global e-reader market has been segmented based on screen size and distribution channel.

On the basis of screen size, the global e-reader market has been divided into below 6 inch, 6 to 8 inch, 8 to 10 inch, and above 10 inch.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global e-reader market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. Store-based is further classified into supermarket and hypermarket, specialty stores, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global e-reader market has been analyzed for four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to drive the global e-reader market in the forecast period. High disposable income, combined with a growing number of early adopters in the region, is the critical factor responsible for North America’s high market share around the globe.

Europe is the second-largest market in the global e-reader market. Nevertheless, the Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to a rise in the youth population and an increase in disposable income in many countries, such as India and China. In addition, growing awareness of the different features of the e-reader, which makes reading more convenient, is estimated to bolster the e-reader market in the region.

