Juicer Market Revenue, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy Until 2027

The global juicer market is anticipated to touch USD 4 billion at a 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Juicer, or juice extractor, simply put, are electric or manual kitchen appliances used for extracting juice from fruits and vegetables. These juicers help to crush, grind, and squeeze the pulp from vegetables or fruits for extracting the juice. Electric juicers and manual juicers are the different types of juicers that have both commercial and residential uses. Today, the application and use of these juicers have also been extended for making coffee, grinding baby foods, pizza, bread, and dough for chapattis.

Various factors are propelling the global juicer market growth. According to the latest MRFR report, such factors include rising consumption of fresh fruit & vegetable juices, demand for freshly extracted juices, rising per capita disposable income, and improving living standards. Additional factors propelling the growth include the rising number of juice bars, increasing use of smart juicers, rising health consciousness, increasing prevalence of multifunctional juicers, growing popularity of smart juicers, burgeoning demand for green leafy vegetables and berries, and availability of innovative and advanced juicers.

On the contrary, availability of packaged juices, demand for ready to eat products, the high price of advanced electric juicers and frequent power outages are factors that may limit the global juicer market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the procurement of raw materials and the manufacturing of juicers with a huge bulk of electric components being made by Chinese companies.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global juicer market based on distribution channel, end user, and type.

By type, the global juicer market has been segmented into electric juicers and manual juicers. Electric juicers are again segmented into triturating juicers, masticating juicers, and centrifugal juicers.

By end user, the global juicer market is segmented into commercial and residential.

By distribution channel, the global juicer market is segmented into non-store-based and store-based. The store-based segment is again segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global juicer market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of vegetable and fruit juices, shifting preference of consumers towards fresh and healthy juices, and the presence of several global and regional players are adding to the global juicer market growth in the region.

The global juicer market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Consumers increasing health consciousness is adding to the global juicer market growth in the region.

The global juicer market in North America is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period.

The global juicer market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global juicer market report include Hurom India Private Limited (India), Xinbao Group (China), Panasonic India (India), Foshan Shunde Ouke Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Kenwood Limited (India), Braun GmbH (Germany), KUVINGS (India), Breville Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cuisinart (US), and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (US). Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay ahead in the competition and also cater to the customers growing needs. Such strategies include yet are not limited to mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures, collaborations, new product launches and developments, contracts, strategic alliances, geographic expansions, and more.

