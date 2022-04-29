Social Media Analytics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During Forecast Period

Market Overview

The demand for social media customers is accessible through social media, and social media analytics has also increased. According to the prominent stats covering Facebook, in 2019, it had 1562 million active users. Twitter says 500 million tweets are in-line for posting each day, and 9% more people are using social media these days. The use of the social media market is expanding with the help of social media platforms.

The use of mobile devices, laptops, and other devices like computers with access to the internet has increased over the years. It has primarily affected social media platforms. Nowadays, most people are addicted to social media as social media has been an excellent medium for scrolling, entertainment, and news. The demand for social media is increasing, and with it, the social media analytics market is also growing, which will grow more. Social media analytics is collecting data from all the social media platforms and analyzing it to make business decisions.

Social media analytics helps to extract confidential data about the market, and It is also known as social media monitoring. Social media analytics has six steps to process, including identification, extraction of data, cleaning, analyzing the data, and interpretation.

Technology advancement has created so many opportunities by creating social media analytics tools for all the business organizations worldwide.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the social media analytics market is on following:

By Type

Training & Education

Services Support & Maintenance

Solution

Consulting Services

By Deployment

Small & Medium Enterprises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

On-Premise

By Application

Customer Segmentation & Targeting

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Multichannel Campaign Management

Marketing Measurement

Competitor Bench Marking

Others

By Vertical

Education

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the social media analytics market is a part of studies in many regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and other world areas. The North American region has the most prominent social media analytics market industry. The Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming years in the forecast period. Due to the technical advancement in the North American area and the increasing use of mobiles and tablets, the growth in the social media analytics industry will be witnessed.

Some of the prominent players helpful for the global expansion of the market are as follows:

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

com (U.S)

HootSuite Media (U.S)

GoodData (U.S)

Tableau Software (U.S)

Adobe Systems (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

NetBase Solutions (US), among others.

Industry News

Digimind entered into a partnership with TrustedOut. The motive is to increase its decision-making for business intelligence analysts, public relations professionals, and brand safety managers using analytical tools from their database. TrustedOut aims to overcome limitations of human selection with the use of concepts like machine learning, big data, and microservices and always delivers up-to-date resources.

Brandwatch launched a new consumer solution known as Consumer Research to provide customer interaction to businesses to understand their customers better.

