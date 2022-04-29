DRAM Market Trends, Future Prospects, Opportunities, Business Analysis and Impact of COVID

Global DRAM Market – Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), The global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market size is estimated to reach 328.59 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 28.70% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The report covers the COVID-19 analysis of the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market and offers a full and detailed overview of market segments, current developments, growth projections, and business challenges from 2018 to 2023 (the prediction period) to assess market opportunities.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had affected the DRAM market severely, causing huge revenue losses to end-use industries like Mobile Phones, PCs/laptops, and more. After a brief slowdown in 2019, the memory market was again hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, post lockdown limitations getting relaxed with time, the DRAM market is again gearing up gradually.

The stay-at-home economy, alongside the datacenter server boom, propelled strong demand for DRAM in the first half and the third quarter of 2020. The continual rise in the data center and computer markets creates a substantial demand for SRAM, processors, graphics, and memory & storage for fast data access. Innovative DRAM market key players have actively started to look for ramping up products based on the new LPDDR5 interface standard.

Get Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/978

Market Dynamics

Over the years, the electronics industry has seen rapid progress in terms of connectivity, data transfer rate, processing power, and human interaction. Technologies such as IoT and AI have revolutionized the electronics industry, increasing the market for smartphones, PCs, laptops, and other computer devices. DRAM provides higher storage at faster data transfer speed compared to its previous counterparts.

Growing demand for smartphones in the consumer product industry with improved gaming, photography, and higher data transfer rates for efficient communication needs the use of DRAM. As a result, this rising demand for smartphone applications captures a considerable DRAM market share.

Market Segmentation

The global DRAM market has been segmented based on type, technology, and application.

Based on type, the global DRAM market has been segmented into Synchronous DRAM, Burst Extended Data Output (BEDO), Extended Data Output (EDO), Asynchronous DRAM, and FPM (Fast Page Mode).

Based on technology, the global DRAM market has been segmented into DDR4, DDR3, DDR5/GDDR5, DDR2.

Based on application, the global DRAM market has been segmented into mobile phones, PCs/laptops, gaming consoles, and networking devices.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global DRAM market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The DRAM market has been projected to see a healthy amount of growth during the prediction period. This can be mainly attributed to its smartphone preference and the fact that smartphones have become increasingly popular in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The Asia Pacific region has dominated the DRAM market and is expected to remain dominant in the coming years. The other markets that are growing are North America, which has performed very well in the past and is expected to continue doing so during the forecast period. The region of the Middle East and Africa is projected to display the best growth rate in the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players identified by MRFR operating in the global DRAM market are Winbond Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nanya Technology Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., ATP Electronics, Inc., Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Powerchip Technology Corporation, SK Hynix Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation and Transcend Information, Inc.

Get Complete Report Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dram-market-978

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com