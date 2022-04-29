Aircraft Docking Systems Market Insights-2021, Key Players Data, Recent Trends, In depth Analysis, Size, COVID 19 impact On Industry And Forecast To 2027

Aircraft Docking Systems Market Research Report: By Platform (Commercial, Military, General Aviation), By Type (Nose Docks, Complete, Engine Docks, Fuselage Docks, Tail Docks), By Aircraft-Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing) and By Operation (Automatic, Manual) – Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

Global Aircraft Docking Systems Market is expected to reach USD 12,278.7 Million by 2030, growing with a 3.14% CAGR during the forecast period.

With the increasing demand for new aircraft, there has been a significant increase in demand for aircraft docking systems. A docking system is a vital component during the manufacturing and maintenance of an aircraft. It facilitates aircraft manufacturing, maintenance, and aircraft painting operations through the provision of work platforms to the required areas of the aircraft to complete the work efficiently and quickly.

Segmental Analysis

Global Aircraft Docking Systems Market has been segmented based on Type, Platform, Aircraft Type, Operation and Application.

Based on Type, the global aircraft docking systems market has been segmented into nose docks, complete/combination docks, engine docks, fuselage docks, wing docks, and tail docks. The fuselage docks segment dominated the market with a valuation of USD 3,355.2 million in 2019; it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4,470.7 million by 2030. Designed specifically to ease access to the fuselage, these docks have specially developed modules. These docks are usually the combination docks with nose and wing docks.

Based on platform, the global aircraft docking systems market has been classified into commercial, military, and general aviation. The commercial segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period. This segment includes all non-military aircraft, such as scheduled carriers, business jets, and other private aircraft. In the case of civil aviation, although the narrow-body aircraft has a lesser capacity than the wide-body aircraft, they are larger in number. A few types of narrow-body aircraft are Airbus A319, A320, and A321 and Boeing B737s. These planes generally fly over short routes. The demand for these aircraft is increasing globally due to a rise in air passenger traffic, thus driving the segment growth.

By aircraft type, the global aircraft docking systems market has been divided into rotary-wing and fixed-wing. The fixed-wing segment is expected to hold the larger market share and was valued at USD 7,597.6 million in 2019. Fixed-wing configuration offers various advantages such as endurance, large area coverage, flight speed, and a greater passenger carrying capacity than rotary-wing aircraft. Thus, these aircraft are primarily used for long-distance traveling by commercial airlines and military forces. Moreover, the demand for fixed-wing aircraft is increasing globally due to a significant rise in air passenger traffic. Therefore, the increasing demand for fixed-wing aircraft is also expected to drive the growth of the global aircraft docking systems market.

Based on operation, the global aircraft docking systems market has been classified into powered and non-powered. The powered segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period. Powered aircraft docking systems are height adjustable with electrical panels controlling their movements and adjustments. The powered docking systems are mostly developed for aircraft nose, tail, engine, and wing. Powered docks can be used for a wide range of aircraft models. Moreover, the demand for automated and self-propelled docking systems is rising from the last few years.

By application, the global aircraft docking systems market has been divided into aircraft manufacturing, aircraft maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO), and aircraft painting. The aircraft manufacturing segment is expected to hold a larger market share and was valued at USD 5,524.1 million in 2019. The aircraft docking systems reduce the time required to reach the various areas of the aircraft during manufacturing operations. This helps reduce the time required for aircraft manufacturing. Moreover, due to increasing passenger traffic and defense expenditures, the demand for new aircraft has been increasing from the last few years. Therefore, the demand for the aircraft docking system is also expected to increase in the review period.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the Global Aircraft Docking Systems Market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America led the market with a valuation of USD 3,640.2 Million in 2019, and the regional market is expected to reach USD 4,810.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers and MRO services providers such as Boeing, AAR, and Delta TechOps in the region.

Europe was the second-largest market with a valuation of USD 1,902.4 Million in 2019. The European market is projected to exceed USD 2,754.1 Million by 2030 at 3.44% CAGR during the review period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for aircraft docking systems services during the review period.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players in the Global Aircraft Docking Systems Market are NIJL Aircraft Docking (Netherlands), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), ZARGES GmbH (Germany), CTI Systems S.à r.l. (Luxembourg), Aircraft Support Industries (Singapore), Instant UpRight (Ireland), Reel (France), Kern Steel Fabrication, Inc. (US), Turner & Co. Ltd (UK), and ALTEC Aluminium Technik GmbH (Germany).

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Docking Systems Market, By Platform

1.1.2. Global Docking Systems Market, By Type

1.1.3. Global Docking Systems Market, By Aircraft Type

1.1.4. Global Docking Systems Market, By Operation

1.1.5. Global Docking Systems Market, By Region

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

Market Insights Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing Air Passenger Traffic

5.2.2. Fleet Renewal & Delivery Of New Commercial Aircraft

5.2.3. Requirement For Short Turnaround Times

5.2.4. Increased Safety Regulations

5.2.5. Improving Efficiency In Hangars

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Airline Carriers Ceasing Operations

5.3.2. Complexity Of Customized Solutions

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing Use Of Drones

5.4.2. Demand For Automated And Self-Propelled Units

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Hangar Building Limitations

5.6. Market/Technological Trends

5.6.1. 3D Scanning

5.7. Patent Trends

5.8. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

