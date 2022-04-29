Wearable Computing Market Forecast by Regions, Type, Application, Dynamics and Development Status and Outlook 2027

Market Overview:

The global wearable computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% and attain USD 35 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2017-2023, as per a research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is set to expand rapidly and gain prominence over the years.

Wearable computing technology is largely being used in fitness wellness and life-tracking applications such as smart sports glasses, activity monitors and sleep monitors which is gaining popularity among consumers who are keen on tracking man aspects of their lives. Wearable computing has the ability to make health care more efficient by facilitating virtual monitoring service for chronic diseases and is finding fast adoption in the healthcare sector. Novel developments are being added to the healthcare sector with the help of wearable computing technology such as digital medicines which is expected to bolster the growth of the market. Extensive smartphone adoption is a factor which is likely to increase the chances of buying wearable computing devices that are tethered to those phones. Wearable computing in itself is a significant development, and promising advancements in the wearable computing landscape is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The landscape is supported by technology platforms such as Salesforce and Microsoft CRM. CRM vendors incorporating wearable computing technology in their businesses to explore different use cases which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the market. High costs associated with wearable computing devices is a major restraint to the market growth. The market might not reach up to its fullest potential until the technology is fully integrated into clothing and becomes invisible and seamless. The market growth might be hindered by profound challenges to privacy frameworks across the globe. Wearable computing technology has the capability to yield a tremendous amount of personal data which can be analyzed without consent and will give rise to a new generation of privacy challenges. Stringent regulatory norms pertaining to privacy and protection of personal data is likely to restrict the growth of the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Wearable Computing Market include Nike Inc. (U.S.), Pebble Technology Corporation (U.S.), Valve Corporation (U.S.), Zephyr Technology Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (Republic of Korea), Smartlife Technology Ltd (Manchester), Fitbit Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), LG Electronics, Inc. (Republic of Korea), Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Amsterdam), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Segmentation:

The wearable computing has been categorized into technology, product, and end user.

Based on the technology, the wearable computing is sub divided into display technologies, networking technologies, and other technologies. The display technologies sub segment comprises of augmented reality and virtual reality. Additionally, the networking technologies is classified into Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Product segment is subcategorized into smart clothing & textiles, activity monitoring device, wearable camera and virtual reality eyewear. Furthermore, wearable computing is further divided on the basis of end user that includes defense & security, home automation, medical & healthcare, enterprise & industrial, fitness & wellness, infotainment, gaming, and other applications.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the wearable computing is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in wearable computing market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in this region. This is due to increasing popularity of smart gadgets and increasing investment in developing wearable products. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period. The countries such as Germany, France and the U.K are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to a huge investment in research and development for smart wearable devices. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the wearable computing market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries to be a better prospect region owing to rising awareness among the young generation.

Industry Updates

In July 2018, Toronto-based Myant Inc and Pittsburgh-based developer and manufacturer of Printed Electronic solutions, Butler Technologies Inc, announced the licensing agreement of Myant’s wearable electro-luminescent (EL) lamp technology.

In July 2018, AT&T announced a strategic investment with Magic Leap, developer of proprietary spatial computing and experiential platforms. The agreement will focus on the development of a new kind of contextually aware, intelligent, wearable computers. Through the agreement, AT&T has become the exclusive distributor of Magic Leap products for consumers in the U.S.

Scientists have developed tattoo-like circuits for use in wearable computing. The circuits are made using an off-the-shelf printer and develop highly flexible circuits at low cost which adheres to human skin. These tattoo like circuits have mechanical properties similar to lightweight fabrics and can be bent, folded and twisted.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Wearable smart device and accessories manufacturers.

Military and security systems and equipment manufacturers.

Multimedia marketing and gaming industries.

Cloud services providers

