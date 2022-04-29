RTD Beverages Market Is Expected to Reach USD 950 Billion Registering A CAGR Of 5.50% By Forecast 2024

Market Overview:

The RTD beverages market is projected to grow at a high CAGR 5.50% during the forecast period. As per the RTD beverages market research report, the global market for RTD beverages is projected to grow swiftly by US$950 billion by 2024. According to analysts, increasing preferences of consumers toward RTD beverages as well as the launch of innovative and exotic flavored products will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The RTD Beverages Market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global RTD beverages market and its distribution channel, packaging type, region, and type segments. The fluctuation in prices of raw materials along with low demand are the elements that could influence the RTD beverages market advancement throughout the forecast period. The RTD beverages market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the RTD beverages market.

Market Segmentation:

The global RTD beverages market has been segmented based on distribution channel, packaging type, region, and type.

Based on distribution channel, the market for RTD beverages is segmented based on store-based – supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Additionally, the market

based on packaging type, is segmented into cans, cartons, others, and bottles. The global market for RTD beverages is also covered based on type segment which is further split into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages (smoothies; carbonated soft drinks; sports & energy drinks, nectars, tea & coffee; juices, and others).

Major elements such as consumers’ inclination toward plant-based beverages could obstruct the RTD beverages market growth. However, according to the RTD beverages market research report, functional properties along with increasing demand for convenient food will propel growth throughout the forecast period. The RTD beverages market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of distribution channel, packaging type, region, and type segments along with regional markets has been given in the global RTD beverages market research report. The research analysts studying the RTD beverages market have put out market forecasts in the RTD beverages market research report in order to support RTD beverages market-based companies. The RTD beverages market research report provides an extensive understanding of the RTD beverages market based on the information and forecasts till 2024.

Regional Overview:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for RTD beverages are predominantly covered in the global RTD beverages market research report. Country-level RTD beverages markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level RTD beverages markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level RTD beverages markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The RTD beverages market research report also explores the regional market for RTD beverages present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The RTD beverages market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside RTD beverages markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape:

The increasing demand for convenient beverages options is presumed to drive the RTD beverages market growth worldwide. The global RTD beverages market could be challenged by the availability of alternatives, nevertheless, organizations in the RTD beverages market will carry the growth rate forward. The RTD beverages market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the RTD beverages market globally. Furthermore, the global RTD beverages market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the market collected from the RTD beverages market’s primary and secondary sources covering both decision makers and thought leaders. The RTD beverages market research report highlights such key areas assisting businesses operating in the RTD beverages market to build better growth strategies.

Industry News:

Recently, the US brewer, who is moving deeper into non-beer categories, said it will partner with Casa Komos Beverage Group (CKBG) to distribute the 5.9 percent -abv sparkling RTD Superbird in North America. Superbird is a canned cocktail made with grapefruit juice, agave nectar, blue agave tequila and sparkling water. Financial specifics have not been released behind the agreement.

