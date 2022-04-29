Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Size Worth $9.40Bn, Globally, by 2024 at 6.15% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Market Research Future

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), The global organic beauty & personal care ingredients market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 9.40 billion with a CAGR of 6.15% from 2019 to 2024 (forecast period). The report analyses the COVID-19 impact on the global organic beauty & personal care ingredients market and provides a comprehensive analysis of market segments, market trends, growth projections, and market challenges to identify current market opportunities.

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market are primarily derived from plant extracts without the addition of any chemicals or agrochemicals. Skincare, hair care, oral care, and cosmetics are the main areas of use for these products. Generally, women and men use 168 and 85 chemicals every day as part of their daily beauty regime. Everyday products such as hair shampoos, toothpaste, and skin creams are the primary sources of harmful chemicals that affect consumers’ overall health. Increasing incidences of hair loss, skin reactions, and more have compelled a shift in preference to organic personal care products, fueling the global market growth.

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Dynamics:

Rising awareness among people drives the market for organic beauty & personal care ingredients. Growing concerns about safety and health and the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals are expected to propel the market for organic beauty & personal care ingredients. However, the shelf life of organic beauty & personal care ingredients is a crucial element, as it plays a crucial role in the overall functioning of these products. Products labeled organic must be consumed within a few months from the date of manufacture. These products are vulnerable to harmful bacterial growth, as they do not contain chemical preservatives.

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation:

The global market for organic beauty & personal care ingredients has been segmented based on plant type, ingredient type, and application.

Based on plant type, the global market for organic beauty & personal care ingredients has been segmented into aloe vera, lavender, avocado, rose, jojoba, rosemary, neem, and others.

Based on ingredient type, the global market for organic beauty & personal care ingredient has been segmented into vegetables, herbs, minerals & vitamins, natural oils, algae, and others.

Based on ingredient application, the global organic beauty & personal care ingredients market is segmented into cleansing, exfoliation, moisturization, UV-protection, anti-aging, multi-functional, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global organic beauty & personal care ingredients market has been segmented based on Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

Globally, the market for organic beauty & personal care ingredients in Europe was a dominant market with a market share of 45.12% in 2018. Increasing demand for organic and natural products in the area is expected to be a significant driver of regional market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace on organic beauty & personal care ingredients due to a high population and increased consumption of personal care products in the region. Moreover, rising disposable per capita income and changing consumer preferences for safe alternatives in the case of personal care products are further boosting the regional market growth.

Top Key Players:

Some of the significant participants in the global organic beauty & personal care ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), Provital Group (Spain), Nan Liu Enterprise Co., Ltd (China), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Jedwards International, Inc. (US), Multiple Organics Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Ciranda, Inc. (US), Croda International Plc (UK), Earth Supplied Products, LLC (US), Grain Millers, Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US).

