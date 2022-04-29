Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Size, Key Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis Till 2027

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is expected to register a CAGR of6.4% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 8,205.22 Million till 2026.

Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers have been growing at a rapid pace over the last few years. The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is rapidly booming due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, technological advancements, and high specificity provided by chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers. However, the scarcity of skilled labor/healthcare professionals and stringent regulatory policies are hampering the growth of the market. Likewise, entry of market players in developing economies is likely to pose an opportunity for global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market.

Segment Analysis

The Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is segmented into Type, Product, Application, and End User. By type, the market has been segmented into high throughput, medium-throughput, and low throughput. Based on the product, the market has been segmented into reagents, analyzers, and consumables. The reagents are further classified into luminophore markers and enzymatic markers. By product, the analyzers are classified into automated and semi-automated. Based on the application, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market has been categorized as hepatitis and retroviruses, oncology & endocrinology, cardiac markers, infectious disease, bone and mineral disorders, auto-immune diseases, allergy, GI stool testing, drug discovery and development, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising expenses in research and development by healthcare institutions and government bodies.

The European market holds the second-largest position in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market. Factors attributing to the growth of the market include increasing access to advanced treatment facilities, rising government initiatives to promote research to find a cure for chronic diseases, and high healthcare expenditure.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to the huge patient pool of chronic diseases, government initiatives of healthcare reform, and the presence of economically developing countries such as India and China.

The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market in the Middle East & Africa accounts for the least market share due to the adequate healthcare infrastructure support accounted for a relatively smaller market share in 2018.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market— F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Mindray (China), Fujirebio (Japan), Autobio (China), Siemens AG Healthcare (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), DiaSorin SpA (Italy), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), and Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd. (China) among others.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market was valued at USD 4,995.25 million in 2018, is estimated to grow at USD 8,205.22 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the assessment period

America accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of a large number of medical device companies such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., (US) and others offering CLIA analyzers

Based on types, the high throughput segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

