Frozen Fruit & Vegetable Market Worth USD 7.94 Billion by 2024 at 7.27% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Frozen Fruit & Vegetable Market Scenario:

The global frozen fruits & vegetable market is poised to register 7.27% CAGR over the review period (from 2019 to 2024) and reach USD 7.94 billion by the end of 2024.

Frozen Fruit & Vegetable Market Highlights:

By inhibiting the growth of micro-organisms, frozen fruits and vegetables are stored at freezing temperatures to increase their shelf life. They can come in whole, diced, cubed, and other types. Rising disposable income per capita coupled with changing lifestyle fuels the growth of the global frozen fruit & vegetable market. The demand from the fast-growing food service industry for the continuous supply of fruits and vegetables is projected to fuel the growth of the global Frozen Fruit & Vegetable Market. Moreover, considering the growing demand for nutritious foods, consumers are now switching from packaged foods to frozen foods, which is anticipated to foster the growth of the global frozen fruits & vegetable market.

Increasing awareness of the fitness and wellness sector has elevated the sector’s market growth trajectory to a high level. The rapid lifestyle pace, increased awareness related to the diverse effects of oils consumption with a greater level of saturated fatty acids have led consumers to demand healthy oils to balance their nutritional needs. However, product adulteration is identified as having a high threat to this market growth. Frozen fruits like frozen berries were in higher demand due to the perception they were strengthening the immune system.

Frozen Fruit & Vegetable Market Segmentation:

The global frozen fruits & vegetable market has been segmented based on type, category, form, distribution channels, and region.

The global frozen fruits & vegetable market has been classified, based on type, into fruits and vegetables. The fruits segment is further sub-segmented into citrus fruits, melons, mango, berries, kiwi, peaches, berries, and others. The vegetable segment is further sub-divided into peas, mushrooms, carrots, beans, corn, and others.

The global frozen fruits & vegetable market has been bifurcated, based on category, into organic and conventional.

The global frozen fruits & vegetable market has been classified, based on form, into the sliced & cubed, whole, and others.

The global frozen fruits & vegetable market has been bifurcated, based on distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based is further divided into convenience stores, supermarket and hypermarket, and others.

Regional Summary:

Due to the highly advanced and established cold chain infrastructure and services, the demand in North America is expected to dominate the frozen fruits & vegetables industry. In addition, the population’s higher disposable income in the area is expected to fuel development in the region’s frozen fruit & vegetable sector.

Asia-Pacific is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR on the frozen fruit & vegetable market due to augmenting food demand as a result of rapidly rising population in the region. With higher disposable incomes in India and China, and increasing demand for mango goods frozen and processed, demand for mango will increase. In addition, the region’s changing lifestyle and consumer food preferences are anticipated to promote growth in the frozen fruit & vegetable industry.

The global demand for frozen fruits and vegetables in the rest of the world is projected to rise rapidly due to the growing food service industry in many South American countries, such as Argentina and Brazil.

Competitive Dashboard:

The eminent players profiled in Frozen Fruits and Vegetables are Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), HJ Heinz (US), General Mills (U.S.), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Ardo NV (Belgium), Dole (U.S.), and Bonduelle Group (France).

