Epsom Salt Market is Booming Worldwide with Kneipp GmbH (Germany), Giles Chemical (US), Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) assessed the global Epsom salt market 2021 for the assessment period till 2024. MRFR study suggests that global Epsom salt market is expected to rise at 5.1% CAGR and value USD 4.5 Bn by 2024.

Drivers and Restrains Impacting Epsom Salt Market

Epsom salt or magnesium sulphate is an inorganic salt with the composition of heptahydrate sulfate mineral. The chemical composition of Epsom salt finds it utility in different sectors, such as; agriculture and personal care industry. As per MRFR study, the personal care industry is expected to earn decent revenue for the Epsom salt market owing to its increase in use in spas and salons. The rejuvenating benefit of Epsom salt makes it an important component in bath salt and beauty products. The surge in awarness about antibacterial benefits can promote the Epsom salt market in the near future. In addition, the increasing awarness about treating skin inflammations, such as; localized infections and small boils, can support the Epsom salt market rise in the assessment period.

Diverse applications of Epsom salt in agriculture, home care, and food & beverage processing industries can support the market rise in the near future. The growing utility of Epsom salt in livestock farming and in the production of pharmaceutical products can contributes considerably to the growth rise of Epsom salt market in forecast period on a global scale. Epsom salt has other medicinal benefits, such as; strengthen bones, relieve stress, improves nervous system, exfoliates & cleanses the skin & clogged pores, helps getting a sound sleep, removes dandruff, and helps combat acne, which, in turn can favor market.

Segment Analysis of Epsom Salt Market

The segment study of the global Epsom salt market is done by form an application. The form-based segment of the global Epsom salt market are granules, crystal, and powder. The application-based segments of the Epsom salt market are personal care, food & beverages, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals among others.

Regional Study of Epsom Salt Market

The regional analysis of the global Epsom salt market is done across four key regions; North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. The study of the Epsom salt market in North America is further bifurcated into Mexico, the US, and Canada. The study of Epsom salt market in Europe is classified into France, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy, along with the rest of the Europe. The market of Epsom salt in the Asia Pacific region is divided into Japan, China, India, New Zealand, and Australia, along with the rest of Asia Pacific. The study of the Epsom salt market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Epsom salt market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global Epsom salt market over the review period owing the highest demand for Epsom salt in the region, The presence of a large number of end use industries, such as; pharmaceutical, personal care, home care, and agriculture, for Epsom salt can favor the regional market in the near future. The expansion of the Epsom salt in salon and spa is also expected to boost the market over the assessment period.

In North America region, the Epsom salt market is likely to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period owing to numerous factors, such as; increase in number of people in health and beauty conscious population and growing awareness about medicinal benefits of Epsom salt among several consumers. The massive growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry is expected to support the upsurge of Epsom salt in the North America region that can be led by the US. In addition, the growing presence of prominent marketers, such as; SaltWorks, Inc., San Francisco Salt Company, and Baymag Inc., is likely to contribute to the growth of Epsom salts market over the study tenure.

Epsom Salt Market Key Players

Kneipp GmbH (Germany), Giles Chemical (US), Shiseido Company Limited (Japan), L’Occitane International SA (Switzerland), Dadakarides Salt SA (Greece), Unilever PLC (UK), STENDERS (Latvia), SaltWorks, Inc. (US), San Francisco Salt Company (US), Kao Corporation (Japan)Bathclin Corporation (Japan), SaltWorks, Inc. (US), San Francisco Salt Company (US), CVS Pharmacy (US), Parfums De Coeur, Ltd (US), K+ S Kali Gmbh (Germany), and Baymag Inc. (Canada) are some reputed companies in the global Epsom salt market in the recently published report by MRFR.

