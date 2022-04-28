Dairy Whiteners Market – Growth, Statistics, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Global Dairy Whiteners Market Overview

Dairy whiteners are powders or liquid products produced by spray drying milk from cow/buffalo or other sources. These dairy whiteners are generally used as a substitute for fresh milk in different beverages like tea, coffee, puddings, cereal dishes, and hot chocolate. They are ready-to-use for making tea or coffee. The global dairy whiteners market is expected to take up an impressive growth trajectory over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the magnified consumption of ready-to-make products and a growing affinity towards a daily consumption of tea and coffee.

Furthermore, dairy whiteners are convenient to carry as compared to fresh milk, which is contributing to the growth of the global dairy whiteners market significantly. Due to the rising penetration of the product in various developing countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa has presented various expansion opportunities for vendors in the global dairy whiteners. However, a lack of product awareness and the existence of substitutes in developing countries is likely to slow down growth in these regions.

Segmentation

The global dairy whiteners market has been analyzed for various forms of dairy whiteners, their packaging types, and different distribution channels in the latest analysis by MRFR. The forms in which dairy whiteners are available are powder and liquid. Since powdered forms of dairy whiteners are easier to transport from one place to other, easier to pack, and have a longer shelf life, the demand for the same is the highest.

Different packaging types used for the dairy whiteners are jars, pouches, cartons, and sachets. Dairy whiteners packed in pouches and sachets are most preferred, and hence, this packaging type is likely to generate the highest revenue in the global dairy whiteners market. Different market players have also started to provide dairy whiteners in different types and sizes of pouches and sachets, to enhance the utility and convenience of consumers.

Globally, dairy whiteners are distributed via food retail and foodservice. Different types of food retail options are convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Highest amounts of dairy whiteners are expected to be consumed through different food retail-based distribution channels. This can be attributed to the mounting consumer preference towards one-stop shopping experience at these retail stores like hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global dairy whiteners market is segmented, based on geography, into Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, Europe, and North America. Among these regions, North America dominated the global dairy whiteners market at the beginning of the review period. North America is also expected to retain its dominant position in the global dairy whiteners market. This can be accredited due to the presence of many vendors in the region. Further, escalating demand for ready-to-drink beverages in the region is fueling the dairy whiteners market in North America.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific’s dairy whiteners market is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the conjectured period. This can be owed to the increasing per capita disposable income of consumers. Additionally, the growing prevalence of working populace in the region has initiated busy lifestyles. Such lifestyle changes have further necessitated the need and use of dairy whiteners in day-to-day life.

Key Players

The global dairy whiteners market is highly responsive to the strategical steps taken by several market giants present in the industry. Market players are anticipated to capitalize on expanding opportunities present in the developing countries across the globe, thanks to the penetration of urbanization and mounting adoption of convenience food products. Some of the noteworthy players in the market include Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Nestle SA (Switzerland), FrieslandCampina NV (Netherlands), Danone SA (France), Morinaga & Company, Ltd. (Japan), Premier Foods plc (UK), Dean Foods (US), Anand Milk Union Limited (India), Saputo Inc. (Canada), and Lactalis (France).

Industry Update

July 2019: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, that sells dairy products including skimmed milk powder and dairy whiteners, among others, inaugurated its 2,500th outlet in Kolhapur, India. Soon, the company plans on expanding in newer markets in India such as Odisha, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

