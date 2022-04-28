Mayonnaise Industry Demand by Share, Revenue, and Forecast Report by MRFR

Market Overview

The industry statistics suggest that the global mayonnaise market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion during the period that had ended in 2019. Looking forward to the rising trends, the global market experts expect the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.13% from 2022 to 2027.

Mayonnaise is a thick and creamy sauce available in the market and is prepared using egg yolks, oil, vinegar or lemon juice, and various seasonings. It is an emulsion produced by slowly adding one ingredient to another and simultaneously stirring the mixture. Nowadays, mayonnaise has emerged as a popular condiment used as a spread for sandwiches or burgers, dips for snacks, and base for tacos or rolls. It is also utilized as a base for making other sauces, such as tartar sauce and thousand-island salad dressing. Mayonnaise also offers several health benefits when consumed in moderation, such as lowering cholesterol levels, nutrient absorption, and improving heart health.

With a significant change in lifestyles and eating habits, consumers now prefer affordable, convenient, and quick meals which require minimal cooking. Owing to this shift in eating habits and the versatility and taste of mayonnaise, it is used as a spread for bread, sandwiches, burgers, a dip for snacks, and a base for rolls and tacos. It also enhances the taste of raw vegetables used in salads as a dressing.

Industry News

The Indian market for mayonnaise is growing due to shifting food preferences in recent years. As a result, innovations in the products are a major factor positively influencing the market’s growth. The growing trends surrounding vegetarianism and veganism in India have led to the introduction of egg-less, vegan, and organic mayonnaise, providing impetus to the market.

Market Segmentation

The mayonnaise market segmentation is mentioned as follows that has a major role to play in the expansion of the global market share during the period ending in 2027:

By Type:

Unflavored mayonnaise

Flavored mayonnaise

By End Use:

Institutional

Retail

Based on the end-use, the institutional segment currently dominates the market. It can be accredited to the emergence of fast-food joints, which have increased the global demand for mayonnaise.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online retailers

Specialty store

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest distribution channel as they provide consumers easier access to a wide range of product variants, including classic, garlic, diet, and green mint mayonnaise.

Regional Analysis

The North American region that consists of regions like the US, and Canada, holds the leading position in the market on account of the extreme popularity of fast-food and snacking items, specifically in the United States and Canada, where consumers dine out every day.

The global market is concentrated in nature, and hence, has a lot of opportunities to grow, with only a few players sharing the majority of the global market. Some of the leading players operating in the mayonnaise market are:

Nestlé SA

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

