Fruit Processing Market Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts

Fruit processing is defined as a procedure useful for single-serving packages of preservative-free fruit items that are meant to be consumed immediately. A new report on the global fruit processing market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), predicts growth for this market during the review period.

The exigent market driver for the global fruit processing market growth is increasing demand as well as the popularity of ready-to-eat food products in both developed as well as developing nations. Government of developing economies support small & medium enterprises (SMEs) that are into the business of fruit processing, by providing different loan facilities at lower interest rates. The government also helps SMEs to build the necessary infrastructure. Other drivers enabling the global fruit processing market growth include changing lifestyles of the consumers, increasing health-consciousness, rising per capita income, and, subsequently, the increasing purchasing power of consumers. The fruit-based diet is being preferred by health-conscious consumers.

Market Segmentation

The global fruit processing market segmentation encompasses operation type, processing equipment type, and product type. MRFR’s research on the market highlights many factors of the market in-depth.

Based on operation type, this market has been segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment has a larger market share due to innovation in technology.

Regarding processing equipment type, the market has been segmented into pre-processing equipment, processing equipment, washing & dewatering equipment, filling equipment, seasoning equipment, and packaging equipment. Among all, the packaging equipment type is expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period.

In the context of product type, the market has been segmented into canned, dried, fresh, fresh-cut, frozen, and others. Among the segments, fresh processed fruits hold the largest market share, whereas the second largest market share is held by frozen fruits due to the increasing demand for convenient food items.

Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global fruit processing market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America holds the major market share due to the presence of key market players, health-consciousness as well as awareness among consumers, and high purchasing power of consumers. To stay fit, many consumers prefer the fruit-based diet as much as possible. The USA, Canada, and Mexico generate significant market revenue in this region.

In Europe, the demand, as well as the market for canned and processed fruits, can grow during the forecast period. In European countries, consumers have high purchasing power, and they are health-conscious too. Countries that generate the highest revenue in this region are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. The survey of the remaining countries in Europe featured in this report counts additional market revenue from these countries.

The Asia Pacific region can witness the highest market growth during the forecast period due to the presence of developing economies like China, India, and many Southeast Asian countries. Holding over one-third of the Asia Pacific fruit processing market makes China the largest market in this region. India exports fruits to many countries in the Asia Pacific region as well as outside this region. Such countries include Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, UAE, and the UK. Other significant markets in this region are Australia and Japan. An in-depth analysis of the remaining countries in the Asia Pacific region featured in this report can contribute to the overall market size.

The RoW segment covers Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other uncategorized regions and countries. In Saudi Arabia is small due to many restrictions of government. However, the market can increase due to fruit exports in this country as Argentina and Brazil can become good markets due to stable economies. In South Africa, the market is low, but it can grow as the economy of this country is more stable compared to other countries in Africa.

Key Players

Big players in the global fruit processing market are ConAgra Foods Inc. (USA), Del Monte Foods Inc. (Singapore), Dole Food Company Inc. (USA), Gourmet Foods International (USA), The Kroger Company (USA), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), and Safeway Inc. (USA).

Latest Industry News

Working Pakistan Ministry of Commerce, the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) is working on a plan to export fruit and vegetable PKR 1 bn (USD 6.2mn) to the USA in three years.

