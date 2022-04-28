Data Center Service Market to Rear Excessive Growth by 2030

Global Datacenter service Market is expected to grow at USD 178.23 Billion by 2020, at 13.1% of CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Regional Insights:

The global data center service market, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World. North America is likely to dominate the global market across the assessment period. The rising adoption of peripheral services coupled with growing investments is expected to augment the data center service market in the region over the next couple of years. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific resonates strong growth opportunities and is prognosticated to thrive significantly in the upcoming years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in this report are Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), HPE (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Vertiv Co(U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), NTT Communications(Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Market Synopsis:

In February 2018, Oracle had made a massive investment in the data center, wherein the company plans to set up at least 12 centers across the globe, which includes India, Japan, and China. The growing investment in data centers all around the world will work in favor of the global data center market in the coming years. In addition, the elevated demand for quality management in infrastructure combined with new technological innovations in the field of data storage as well as the transfer will most likely be a driving force behind the growth of the data center service market. Besides, data center service offers numerous benefits in the form of scalability, reliability, cost benefits, redundancy, and others. Such benefits have also been responsible for increasing the product appeal among a large portion of the global consumer base.

Adding on, the emergence of cloud technology in data centers is one of the prominent drivers augmenting the demand for data center systems & technology, subsequently triggering market growth. As per reports, in 2017, the spending on public cloud-based data centers had grown by 35%, as compared to the previous year.

Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of people that were connected via cloud servers on account of the enhanced data security and storage function; a factor that is bound to create numerous growth opportunities for the data center service market. Case in point is Apple, which in January 2018 had increased its investment in data centers by USD 10 billion in the next five years. This will surely foster the global demand for data centers, in turn, propelling the market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global data center service market has been segmented based on Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the rest of the world.

The North American region is projected to hold the largest market share during the assessment period among all the regions. Also, this region is expected to lead the market due to the rising use of associated services in the region. Also, the rising adoption of advanced technology in nations like the U.S. and Canada is another important factor for the regional market’s growth.

Apart from these, the Asia Pacific region is registered to hold the second-largest market share and fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expanding on a large scale due to developing the infrastructure and rising use of advanced technology among developing countries like Japan, China, India, and South Korea. In addition, the European region is also taking major steps to show its presence in the global market.

Industry News

In April 2019, a ‘Cloud AI 100’ was launched by Qualcomm, which is the data center AI inference chip family. This chip has been designed to give good performance for the devices with the use of sophisticated features of AI. Moreover, the ASIC family product may come in different thermal design points and different form factors based on various use cases.

