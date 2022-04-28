Electric vehiclesNews

Automotive Air Suspension System Market Grow at 7.56% CAGR by 2030 | Continental Ag (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ThyssenKrupp Ag (Germany)

The factors majorly responsible for the growth of automotive air suspension system market during the forecast period are the growth of the automotive industry with emerging technologies, increase in demand for quality ride, and changing preference of the consumer. The market of automotive air suspension system is expected to grow at 7.56% CAGR during the forecast period.

key Players –

The key players in automotive air suspension system market are Continental Ag (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ThyssenKrupp Ag (Germany), Wabco Holdings Inc. (Belgium), Dunlop Systems And Components Ltd. (U.K.), Accuair Suspension (California), Firestone Industrial Products (U.S.), Hendrickson International Corporation (U.S.), Beijing West Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Mando Corporation (South Korea), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), LORD Corporation (U.S.), Volvo (Sweden), Air Lift Company (Michigan), and VB-Airsuspension (Netherlands).

