Automotive Air Suspension System Market Grow at 7.56% CAGR by 2030 | Continental Ag (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ThyssenKrupp Ag (Germany)

The factors majorly responsible for the growth of automotive air suspension system market during the forecast period are the growth of the automotive industry with emerging technologies, increase in demand for quality ride, and changing preference of the consumer. The market of automotive air suspension system is expected to grow at 7.56% CAGR during the forecast period.

In the technology driven automotive industry, the air suspension can easily be installed in the vehicle as compared to conventional suspension system. There are various components used in air suspension, which include shock absorber, air spring, air compressor, air reservoir, height sensor, electric control unit, others. Shock absorber is the most widely used due to the ability to withstand jerks when the vehicle is travelling on rough terrain roads.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In Asia Pacific region, there is an increase in the production of new vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan. In the newer vehicles, the consumer tends to demand for high end technology in the vehicle. This growing demand for the high end technology in the newer vehicles, will result in the growing demand for air suspension systems in vehicles. This will drive the market in Asia Pacific.