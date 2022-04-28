Expansion of Mobile Marketing Market Projected to be Supported by Significant Investment

Mobile Marketing Market, By User-Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Solution (Mobile Web, Location Based Marketing, Mobile Email, In-App Messages), By Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Travel & Logistics, Telecom & IT) – Global Forecast 2027

Market Highlights

The current portable innovations in mobile marketing are bringing more opportunities to the current market players and vendors of the global market. Moreover, the major e-commerce players utilize mobile marketing strategies to grow their business and income, acquire, and increase customer loyalty.

However, the government’s stringent regulations related to mobile might affect the growth of the mobile marketing market. In mobile marketing development, the protection and security concerns might also hamper the growth of the worldwide market during the forecast timeframe.

The global Mobile Marketing Market is estimated to acquire nearly USD 102 Billion by the end of the year 2023. However, it is projected to achieve a 22% of CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Mobile Marketing is a multichannel advancement of administrations for gadgets, cell phones, organizations, and others.

The worldwide Mobile Marketing Market report has segmented the current market into components, channels, verticals, and organization size. On the basis of channel segment, the current market has been classified into different channels such as messaging, mobile Emails, push notifications, In-app Messages, Location-based Marketing, Quick Response (QR) Code, Mobile Web, and others.

The global Mobile Marketing Market has been segmented into two components: services and platforms. Depending on the organization size segment, the global market is divided into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

In terms of the vertical segment, the worldwide market has been segmented into different verticals like Travel and Logistics, Retail and e-Commerce, BFSI, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, and others. Of these, the retail and e-commerce sector is expected to create a higher market share during the forecast timeframe. This segment is growing because of the rising adoption of smartphones in the world.

Regional analysis

Regionally, the global Mobile Marketing Market has been spread across various parts such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Among all, the Asia-Pacific regional market is projected to be the most significant income generator across the world during the forecast timeframe. This region is expanding due to the rising adoption of smartphones, increasing population, and increase in disposable income in this region. Moreover, other factors like the rising number of unique mobile subscribers, growing awareness among enterprises, growing enhancements in network connectivity, and increasing 3G and 4G network penetrations are also responsible for the growth of the regional growth of Asia Pacific.

The development of the North American region depends upon developing portable clients, acquiring nations in building network availability, growing versatile showcasing fame, and growing utilization of 4G and 3Gorganizations.

Industry news

In April 2018, the partnership between InMobi and Airtel TVhad brought the premium OTT audiences at the season of cricket, which has brought more opportunities for the Indian brands. In the first two months of its beginning, the Airtel TV was considered as the most downloaded Video OTT app of India that provides 10000+ Movies, originals, and TV shows, along with 350+ TV channels. Also, the company has started integration with Amazon Prime, Hooq, Hotstar, ErosNow, Alt Balaji, Fastfilmz, and others.

