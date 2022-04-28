Nitric Acid Market has predicted to meet a CAGR of 6.3% and achieve a growth of USD 17.5 Billion in the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future speculates the global Nitric Acid Market is estimated to register a 6.5% CAGR during the appraisal period (2020-2027) owing to the augmenting need for crop yield. Nitric acid is referred to as a corrosive and colorless mineral acid with a concentration of 70% and turns pale yellow due to the decomposition of oxides. Also termed as aqua fortis or spirit of niter, nitric acid is witnessing high demand in the manufacture of fertilizers, explosives, and nylon. It is a poisonous liquid which produces choking yellow or red fumes in moist air and is a strong oxidizing agent. Nitric acid is considered a good conductor of electricity as it ionizes readily in solution. It is miscible in water and is a slightly yellow aqueous solution treated top remove most free nitrogen oxides.

Market Proportion and Pitfalls

The global nitric acid market is majorly driven by the fertilizer industry owing to the augmenting need for crop yield in order to meet the increasing population’s demand for food. With the extensive use of calcium ammonium nitrate and ammonium nitrate in fertilizers, the market for nitric acid is estimated to widen throughout the assessment period. Ammonium nitrate is generally derived from nitric acid and is extensively used to manufacture fertilizers and explosives. With the augmenting demand from the defense industry due to use of explosives at the cross border area, nitric acid’s production has increased. Calcium ammonium nitrate is generally used as a fertilizer solution in the agricultural sector. It is also used to produce adipic acid. Adipic acid helps in the production of nylon 6.6 which is used in the automotive, tire, and textile industry. Such factors are highly influencing the nitric acid production across the globe. Additional factors promoting the market growth are the burgeoning industrial explosive market along with the increasing demand for construction and mining activities. Moreover, with the rising defense activities owing to the increasing terrorism, there has been a growing demand for explosives, which is further estimated to propel the market growth throughout the assessment period. Also, the growing need for fertilizer in order to meet the rising food demand is likely to gear up the market growth.

On the flip side, environmental mandates against the use of ammonium nitrate fertilizers are considered to impact the demand for nitric acid adversely. Being a polluting and a hazardous manufacturing process, government from across countries have posed strict regulations which are slowing down the overall growth of the market. Ammonium nitrate fertilizers result in the loss of nitrogen in the underground water owing to leaching and nitrification.

Global Nitric Acid Market: Segmental Insights

The global Nitric Acid Market has been segmented on the basis of application.

By mode of application, the global nitric acid market has been segmented into nitrobenzene, fertilizers, adipic acid, toluene diisocyanate, and nitro chlorobenzene. Among these, the fertilizers segment is estimated to dominate the global nitric acid market and is anticipated to retain its dominance. The growth is credited to the agricultural growth in economies such as China, India, and Brazil. With the increasing demand for food along with favorable support from the government is expected to stir up the nitric acid production capacity.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the nitric acid market spans across regions namely, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is considered to occupy the largest market share due to the augmenting chemical and fertilizers industry in this region. The region leads the global market and offers huge growth potential for nitric acid production owing to the continuous growth if textile, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industry in economies such as India, China, and South Korea. Also, with the end-use industrial growth in several countries like India, South Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Bangladesh, the market in this region is expected to flourish. Additional factors gearing up the market growth are the increasing investment by major companies coupled with the shifting production facilities in this region.

The North American region is estimated to experience a moderate growth rate owing to the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector. On the other hand, the European region is predicted to generate a moderate growth rate due to the significant growth of textile and automobile industries.

Industry Updates

January 28, 2018: A subsidiary of Wahua Chemical Group, China, Casale and Borsodchem has recently signed a contract for supplying a new 660 tpd, nitric acid plant at the factory of Kazincbarcika situated in Hungary.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The key players for the nitric acid market trends are:

Koch Fertilizer, LLC (US),

PVS Chemicals (US),

BASF SE (Germany),

Nutrien Ltd (Canada),

Orica Limited (Australia),

The Chemours Company (US),

LSB Industries (US),

Apache Nitrogen Products, Inc. (US),

CF Fertilisers UK (UK),

Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia),

Qingdao Hisea Chem Co. Ltd (China),

Kemcore (China).

The nitric acid market analysis report explains that these key players are continuously giving their strengths to optimize the growth of the global market.

