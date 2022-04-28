Aircraft Component MRO Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027

Aircraft Component MRO Market Information by Aircraft Type (Wide-body Aircraft, Narrow-body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft), By Component (Fuselage, Empennage, Landing Gear, Wings, Engine and Others), By Application (Commercial Air Transport, Business and General Aviation, Military Aviation) And Region – Forecast To 2027

Description :

Aircraft Component MRO Market that presumes proliferation at 5.54% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for this market between 2016 and 2023 and expected to be worth the US $ 15,021.4 mn by the end of forecast period. The Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Shares segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. – News and Updates

Overview:

Aircraft Component maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) services are essential in order to ensure the smooth operation of an aircraft. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global Aircraft Component MRO Market that presumes proliferation at 5.54% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for this market between 2016 and 2023. By value, this market is expected to be worth the US $ 15,021.4 mn by the end of forecast period.

The primary factor driving the global aircraft component MRO market growth is growing international trade between countries, leading to the increased frequencies of cargo planes. The second factor driving market growth is a necessity to conduct timely checks or repairs of airplane components in order to ensure efficient performance and safe air travel. The third factor is the increased need for proper maintenance of engines & components. Remaining market driving factors include increased focus of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on aircraft MRO service and rapid aircraft fleet expansion.

The global aircraft component MRO market segmentation has segmented the market into aircraft type, application, component, and lastly, region. By aircraft type, this market has been segmented into narrow-body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and wide-body aircraft. The application-based segmentation segments the market into business & general aviation, commercial air transport, and military aviation. Based on the component, the market has been segmented into empennage, engine, fuselage, landing gear, wings, and others.

Get Sample Link @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1665

The regional segmentation of the global aircraft component MRO market has segmented the global market into regional markets known as the Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA). During the forecast period, the market in North America is expected to grow due to the presence of many major MRO service providers in the region, technological advancement, the growing need for aircraft inspection, the high purchasing power of consumers, and strong aviation market due to most people preferring air travel. The vital country-specific markets in this region are USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Due to technological advancement and purchasing power of people being lower than North America, Latin America is a comparatively smaller regional market. The two most important country-specific markets in this region are Brazil and Chile, followed by the remaining countries in the Latin America region.

Europe is one of the major regional markets due to presence many key market players and the technological advancement that is second only to North America. In this region, the most important country-specific markets are France, Germany, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

The Asia Pacific is a rising regional market due to air travel becoming affordable in growing economies like China and India. Technological advancement in countries like Japan makes them potential markets for aircraft component MRO. Another important country-specific market in this region is Indonesia, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In the MEA region, few airline carriers operate. Therefore, a small market does exist here. In this region, the market is small and limited due to poor countries (especially in the African segment), lack of awareness, lack of education, and lack of advanced technology. The market in the Middle East segment is in a better condition than the African segment. Most important country-specific markets in this region are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aircraft-component-mro-market-1665

Key Players

The key players in the global aircraft component MRO market include AAR Corp. (USA), Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France), Barnes Aerospace (USA), Delta TechOps (USA), FL Technics (Lithuania), Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany), Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO) (Hong Kong), Honeywell International (USA), ST Aerospace (Singapore), and Turkish Technic Inc. (Turkey).

Latest Industry News

A new MRO for airlines called WZL2 has opened in Poland. 3 JAN 2019

Latvian aviation services provider FBO Riga has forged a partnership with Moscow-based Embraer Executive Jets-authorized service center called international business aviation MRO Jet Flight Service. This partnership aims to establish a new MRO facility at Riga International Airport. 15 JAN 2019

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition 15

2.2 Scope Of The Study 15

2.3 Assumptions 15

2.4 Market Structure 16

2.5 Key Takeaways Of The Market 17

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 18

3.2 Primary Research 19

3.3 Secondary Research 19

3.4 Market Size Estimation 19

3.5 Forecast Model 21

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers 22

4.1.1 Rapid Fleet Expansion 22

4.1.2 MRO Outsourcing 23

4.1.3 Increased Focus Of OEMs On Aircraft MRO Service 25

4.2 Restraints 25

4.2.1 Environmental Hazards 25

4.2.2 Retirement Of Maintenance-Intensive Aircraft 25

4.2.3 Development Of Next-Generation Aircraft 26

4.3 Opportunities 26

4.3.1 IT Integration In MRO 26

4.3.2 Evolution Of 3D Printing 26

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 28

5.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants 29

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 29

5.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers 29

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes 29

5.1.5 Rivalry 29

5.2 Supply Chain Of The Global Aircraft Component MRO Market 30

6 Patent Trends

6.1 Patent Trends 32

7 Global Aircraft Component MRO Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction 35

7.1.1 Wide-Body Aircraft 35

7.1.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft 35

7.1.3 Regional Transport Aircraft 36

8 Global Aircraft Component MRO Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction 39

8.1.1 Fuselage 39

8.1.2 Empennage 39

8.1.3 Landing Gears 39

8.1.4 Engine 40

8.1.5 Wings 40

8.1.6 Others 40

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Related Link @@

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-high-performance-alloys-market-1561

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-additive-manufacturing-market-1551

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/remote-sensing-satellite-market-1659